The Wait is Over: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Leaks with 45W Charging and a Massive Battery Boost

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated foldable smartphones of 2026. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Fold 7, this latest iteration is expected to deliver a blend of subtle refinements and impactful upgrades. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply curious about foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 promises to offer a compelling mix of innovation, performance, and practicality. The video below from Miror Pro gives us more details about the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Refined Design and Build

Samsung continues to refine its signature foldable design with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The device is rumored to measure 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.5 mm when unfolded and 158.4 x 72.8 x 9 mm when folded. While slightly thicker than its predecessor, this adjustment could accommodate a crease-free display and a sturdier metal frame. These enhancements aim to improve both the durability and aesthetics of the device, appealing to users who value premium materials and seamless design. The foldable screen is expected to retain its immersive quality, offering a near-tablet experience in a compact form factor.

Powerful Hardware for High Performance

At the heart of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, an innovative processor designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. Whether you’re multitasking across apps, streaming high-definition content, or engaging in mobile gaming, this chipset is expected to deliver smooth and efficient performance. The device is rumored to offer multiple storage configurations, starting at 256 GB with 12 GB of RAM and going up to an impressive 1 TB with 16 GB of RAM. These options provide flexibility, making sure users can select a setup that aligns with their storage and performance needs. This hardware combination positions the Fold 8 as a powerhouse for productivity and entertainment.

Battery Life and Charging Speed

Battery life remains a critical factor for foldable devices and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumored to feature a robust 5,000 mAh battery. This capacity is designed to support extended usage, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming on the go. Additionally, the device is expected to support 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and minimize downtime. These features aim to keep you connected and productive throughout the day, addressing one of the key concerns for foldable smartphone users.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumored to bring significant improvements to its camera system, catering to photography enthusiasts and casual users alike. A 50 MP ultrawide camera is expected to be part of the setup, offering sharper and more detailed images. This sensor could enhance your ability to capture landscapes, group photos and everyday moments with greater clarity and precision. While additional camera details remain speculative, the inclusion of such a high-resolution sensor suggests a focus on versatility and image quality, making the Fold 8 a strong contender for users who prioritize mobile photography.

S Pen Integration

One of the most intriguing rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the potential return of the S Pen. If included, this feature could transform the foldable screen into a versatile tool for productivity and creativity. From jotting down notes during meetings to sketching ideas on the go, the S Pen would add significant value for users who rely on their devices for work and artistic pursuits. While this feature has yet to be confirmed, its inclusion would further differentiate the Fold 8 from other foldable smartphones on the market.

Pricing and Competitive Positioning

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to maintain a price point similar to its predecessor, the Fold 7. By offering advanced features without a significant price increase, Samsung could solidify its position in the competitive foldable smartphone market. This pricing strategy is likely to appeal to both existing foldable device users and newcomers exploring this innovative category. With its combination of innovative technology and practical usability, the Fold 8 aims to strike a balance that resonates with a wide range of consumers.

What to Expect

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G represents a thoughtful evolution of Samsung’s foldable smartphone lineup. With rumored features such as a crease-free display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a high-capacity battery and potential S Pen support, the device is designed to cater to both productivity-focused users and those seeking entertainment on the go. While some details remain unconfirmed, the leaks suggest a device that blends innovation with practicality, making it a strong contender in the foldable smartphone market.

Refined foldable design with improved durability and aesthetics

High-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for seamless multitasking

Generous storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB

Long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

Potential S Pen integration for enhanced productivity and creativity

Advanced camera system with a 50 MP ultrawide sensor

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Source & Image Credit: Miror Pro



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