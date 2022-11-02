YouTube Primetime Channels unveiled

YouTube is launching a new feature called YouTube Primetime Channels, which will have a range of streaming services and channels all in one place.

The new Primetime Channels feature will have content from SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+, and more.

Primetime Channels adds even more content that you just can’t miss to our collection of thousands of movies and shows available for rent or purchase, or for free with ads. Choosing between sci-fi or horror? Well, we got both options covered with the Paramount+ Original Star Trek: Picard and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire on AMC+. Are you itching to see Spider-Man: No Way Home for the hundredth time? We have that too through STARZ. Or maybe you’ve been meaning to catch up on a great drama. From 1883 on Paramount+ to The Chi on SHOWTIME®, you can enjoy it all right on YouTube.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

You can find out more details about the new YouTube Primetime Channels over at YouTube at the link below.

Source YouTube



