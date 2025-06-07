Your iPhone Will Thank You: 12 Things to Quit Doing

Your iPhone is a versatile and powerful device, but certain habits can undermine its performance, security, and longevity. Many users unknowingly engage in practices that expose their devices and personal data to unnecessary risks. By identifying and addressing these behaviors, you can ensure your iPhone operates efficiently and securely. Below are the key habits you should stop immediately to protect your device and enhance its functionality in a new video from AppleDsign.

1. Neglecting Lock Screen Optimization

The lock screen is more than just a gateway to your iPhone—it’s a critical tool for usability and security. If you’re still relying on default shortcuts like the camera but rarely use them, consider customizing the lock screen to better suit your needs. Replace unused shortcuts with frequently accessed tools, such as the Calculator, Voice Memos, or even a smart home app. Additionally, simplify gestures to quickly toggle features like Focus Mode, which helps you manage notifications without distractions. A well-optimized lock screen not only saves time but also improves your overall user experience.

2. Using Weak Passcodes

Weak passcodes, such as “123456” or “000000,” leave your iPhone highly vulnerable to unauthorized access. Upgrade to a strong alphanumeric passcode to enhance security. For an additional layer of protection, enable Face ID or Touch ID. These measures are especially important in public spaces where someone could observe you entering your passcode. For sensitive apps like banking or email, consider using unique passcodes or biometric authentication to safeguard your personal data in case of a breach.

3. Ignoring Privacy Settings

Your iPhone’s privacy settings are a powerful tool for protecting your personal information. If you haven’t already, disable app tracking in the “Privacy & Security” menu to prevent apps from collecting unnecessary data. Turn off “Share iPhone Analytics” to stop sending usage data to Apple. These adjustments not only safeguard your privacy but can also improve battery life by reducing background activity. Regularly reviewing and updating your privacy settings ensures that your data remains secure.

4. Mismanaging Battery Charging

Improper charging habits can significantly shorten your iPhone’s battery lifespan. Avoid charging your device to 100% regularly; instead, aim to keep the battery level between 20% and 80% for optimal health. Enable “Optimized Battery Charging” in the settings to slow battery wear over time. Additionally, stop force-closing apps unnecessarily, as reopening them consumes more power than leaving them idle in the background. If your iPhone has an Always On Display feature, consider disabling it to conserve battery life when the phone is not actively in use.

5. Skipping Software Updates

Delaying iOS updates can expose your iPhone to security vulnerabilities and performance issues. Apple regularly releases updates that include critical bug fixes, security patches, and performance optimizations. Make it a habit to check for updates and install them promptly. Keeping your software up to date ensures your device remains secure and operates smoothly.

6. Using Public Wi-Fi Without Precautions

Public Wi-Fi networks, while convenient, pose significant security risks. They can expose your data to hackers, especially on unsecured connections. Avoid using public Wi-Fi whenever possible, or enable a VPN to encrypt your data and protect sensitive information like passwords and financial details. This simple precaution can prevent unauthorized access to your personal information.

7. Charging on Public USB Ports

Public USB charging ports may seem harmless, but they can be exploited for “juice jacking” attacks, where hackers compromise your device through the connection. To avoid this risk, always carry your own charging cable and adapter or use a portable battery pack. These small adjustments can protect your device from potential security threats.

8. Overlooking App Permissions

Many apps request permissions they don’t actually need, which can compromise your privacy. Regularly review your app permissions in the “Privacy & Security” menu. Revoke access to sensitive features like your location, microphone, or camera for apps that don’t require them. This not only protects your privacy but also reduces unnecessary background activity, improving overall device performance.

9. Allowing Too Many Notifications

Excessive notifications can be both distracting and detrimental to your iPhone’s battery life. Take control of your notification settings by customizing them for each app. Disable notifications for non-essential apps and group alerts to minimize interruptions. This simple adjustment can help you stay focused while extending your device’s battery life.

10. Forgetting to Back Up Your Data

Failing to back up your iPhone regularly puts your data at risk of being lost due to accidental deletion, hardware failure, or other issues. Use iCloud or an external storage solution to back up your data automatically. Regular backups ensure that you can recover important files and information if something goes wrong, providing peace of mind.

11. Keeping Unused Apps

Unused apps take up valuable storage space and can slow down your device. Periodically review your app library and delete apps you no longer use. For apps you rarely need but don’t want to lose, consider offloading them. This feature allows you to free up storage space while retaining the app’s data for future use.

12. Ignoring Storage Management

Running out of storage can lead to sluggish performance and prevent you from downloading updates or taking photos. Regularly check your storage usage in the Settings app and clear out unnecessary files, such as old messages, duplicate photos, or large attachments. Use cloud storage options to free up space without losing access to important files. Proactive storage management ensures your iPhone remains fast and efficient.

By addressing these common mistakes, you can significantly improve your iPhone’s performance, security, and longevity. From optimizing your lock screen to managing app permissions and avoiding risky behaviors, these actionable tips empower you to take control of your device. Start implementing these changes today for a safer, more efficient iPhone experience.

Source & Image Credit: AppleDsign



