How to Improve iPhone Battery Life: iOS 18 Tips and Tricks

Updating to iOS 18 brings a host of new features and improvements to your iPhone, but it can also impact your device’s battery life. To ensure your iPhone runs efficiently and maintains optimal battery performance, it’s crucial to understand how certain settings and app functionalities affect power consumption. The video below from iDeveiceHelp provides a range of tips on enhancing your iPhone’s battery life by optimizing key settings and managing app features that can drain your battery.

Managing Automatic App Updates

While automatic app updates keep your apps current and secure, they can also contribute to battery drain. To minimize the impact on your battery, it’s essential to ensure that all your third-party apps are up to date before allowing automatic updates. Manually check for updates in the App Store and update your apps individually. This proactive approach prevents unnecessary background activity that can consume power, allowing you to control when and how your apps update.

Open the App Store and navigate to the Updates tab

Review available updates and update apps individually

Once all apps are current, consider allowing automatic updates for convenience

Disabling Keyboard Haptics

The satisfying tactile feedback you feel when typing on your iPhone’s keyboard comes at a cost to your battery life. While haptic feedback enhances the typing experience, it also contributes to battery drain. To conserve battery, you can disable this feature in your keyboard settings. By turning off haptic feedback, you can reduce the power consumed by your keyboard without compromising functionality.

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics

Scroll down to Keyboard Feedback and toggle off “Haptic Feedback”

Consider disabling "Sound Feedback" as well for additional battery savings

Optimizing AirDrop Settings

AirDrop is a convenient feature that allows you to share files wirelessly with other Apple devices. However, leaving AirDrop constantly active can drain your battery. To minimize battery consumption, turn off the “Bring Devices Together” feature when not in use. This setting allows your iPhone to automatically detect nearby devices, which can consume power in the background. By adjusting your AirDrop settings, you can ensure that the feature is only active when you need it.

Open Settings > General > AirDrop

Select “Receiving Off” when not actively using AirDrop

When needed, enable AirDrop and choose “Contacts Only” or “Everyone” as appropriate

Managing Live Activities

Live Activities is a new feature in iOS 18 that provides real-time updates for various apps, such as sports scores, ride-sharing progress, or food delivery status. While this feature is useful, it can also be a significant battery drain. To optimize battery life, consider disabling Live Activities for apps that you don’t need constant updates from. By selectively turning off this feature, you can reduce the background activity that consumes power.

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode

Scroll down to the “Allow Access When Locked” section

Disable Live Activities for apps that don’t require real-time updates

Customizing Always-On Display

The Always-On Display is a convenient feature that allows you to glance at important information without waking up your iPhone. However, keeping the display constantly active can impact battery life. To minimize battery drain, consider turning off wallpapers for the Always-On Display. By simplifying the information shown on the display, you can reduce the power needed to maintain its active state.

Open Settings > Display & Brightness

Scroll down to “Always On” and toggle off “Show Wallpaper”

Customize the information displayed to suit your needs while minimizing battery impact

Optimizing Location Services

Location Services are essential for many apps to function properly, such as maps, weather, and social media. However, constant access to your location can significantly drain your battery. To optimize battery life, review the location permissions for each app and limit access to only when necessary. By adjusting these settings, you can ensure that apps are only using your location data when actively in use, reducing background power consumption.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services

Review the list of apps and their location access settings

Adjust permissions to “While Using the App” or “Never” for apps that don’t require constant location access

Utilizing Offline Maps

Navigation apps like Apple Maps are incredibly useful but can quickly drain your battery, especially when using GPS and cellular data. To minimize battery consumption and conserve data, consider downloading maps for offline use. By having the necessary map data stored locally on your device, you can reduce the need for constant GPS and data usage, which can significantly extend your battery life.

Open the Apple Maps app and search for the area you want to save offline

Tap on the place card at the bottom of the screen and select "More"

Choose “Download Offline Map” and select the area you want to save

By implementing these tips and tricks, you can significantly improve your iPhone’s battery life on iOS 18. Each setting adjustment and app management technique contributes to optimizing your device’s performance, ensuring longer battery life and better overall efficiency. Remember to regularly review your settings and app permissions to maintain optimal battery health. With these proactive measures, you can enjoy the new features and enhancements of iOS 18 without compromising your iPhone’s battery life.

