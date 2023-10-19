How to check your data usage on your Smartphone

This guide will show you how to check your smartphone data usage on your Android Phone or iPhone. Data usage is the amount of data that your smartphone uses to connect to the internet . This includes data used for browsing the web , streaming music or videos, downloading apps, and using social media. It is important to track your data usage so that you can avoid overage charges from your mobile carrier.

How to check your data usage on Android

To check your data usage on Android, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Network & internet.

Tap Internet.

Next to your carrier, tap Settings.

At the top of the screen, you’ll see how much total data you’ve used.

To see graphs and details, tap App data usage.

To pick a time period, tap the Down arrow.

To see how much data each app uses, look below the graph.

How to check your data usage on iPhone

To check your data usage on iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Cellular.

Scroll down and tap Cellular Data Options.

Tap Cellular Data Usage.

At the top of the screen, you’ll see how much total cellular data you’ve used.

To see graphs and details, tap Show More.

To pick a time period, tap the Date bar.

To see how much data each app uses, scroll down and look below the System Services heading.

How to reduce your data usage

There are a few things you can do to reduce your data usage:

Connect to Wi-Fi whenever possible. Wi-Fi is much faster and more reliable than cellular data, and it doesn’t count against your data plan.

Turn off background app refresh. Background app refresh allows apps to continue using data even when you’re not using them. To turn off background app refresh, go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

Disable automatic app updates. Automatic app updates can download large updates in the background, which can use up a lot of data. To disable automatic app updates, go to Settings > App Store > Automatic Downloads.

Be selective about which apps you use. Some apps, such as streaming video and music apps, use a lot of data. If you’re trying to reduce your data usage, try to limit your use of these apps.

How to set a data usage limit

You can set a data usage limit on your smartphone to help you avoid going over your data plan’s limit. To set a data usage limit on Android, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Network & internet.

Tap Internet.

Next to your carrier, tap Settings.

Tap Data warning & limit.

If needed, first turn on Set data warning.

Tap Data warning.

Enter a number. To switch between megabytes (MB) and gigabytes (GB), tap the Down arrow.

Tap Set.

To set a data usage limit on iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap Cellular.

Scroll down and tap Cellular Data Options.

Tap Cellular Data Usage.

Tap Cellular Data Plan.

Tap Data Roaming Options.

Tap Data Roaming.

Select Off.

Once you’ve set a data usage limit, your phone will notify you when you’re approaching your limit. You can then choose to reduce your data usage or purchase additional data. By following these tips, you can easily check and manage your data usage on your smartphone.

We hope that you find this guide on how to check your smartphone data usage helpful and informative. If you have any comments, questions or tips, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Jenny Ueberberg



