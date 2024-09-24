Battery Drain No More: iOS 18 Battery Saving Hacks You Need to Know

With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced a wealth of new features and enhancements to improve user experience. However, these features can sometimes come at the cost of battery life. Optimizing your iPhone’s battery performance is essential to ensure your device runs smoothly throughout the day. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through various settings and features that can help you maximize your battery life on iOS 18.

Keep Your Apps Up to Date

One of the first steps in optimizing your battery life is to ensure all your apps are updated to their latest versions. App developers often release compatibility updates alongside new iOS versions, which include optimizations and bug fixes that can help reduce battery drain. To update your apps, simply visit the App Store, tap on your profile icon, and select “Update All” to install any available updates.

Be Mindful of Apple Intelligence Features

iOS 18 introduces several new Apple Intelligence features that aim to enhance user experience. While these features can be convenient, they can also have a significant impact on your battery life. Features like Siri Suggestions, Face ID Attention Awareness, and Hey Siri are constantly running in the background, consuming power even when you’re not actively using them. Consider disabling the features you don’t use frequently to conserve battery life.

Disable Music Haptics

iOS 18 introduces a new feature called Music Haptics, which provides tactile feedback when playing music. While this feature can enhance your music listening experience, it also consumes additional power. If you’re looking to save battery life, consider disabling Music Haptics in the Settings app under “Sounds & Haptics.

Take Advantage of Charging Limits

iOS 18 includes a new feature called Charging Limits, which allows you to set a maximum charging threshold for your iPhone’s battery. By preventing your battery from charging beyond 80%, you can reduce wear and tear over time, ultimately prolonging your battery’s lifespan. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and toggle on “Optimized Battery Charging.”

Be Selective with Widgets

Widgets are a great way to access important information at a glance, but they can also have a significant impact on your battery life. Widgets constantly refresh their data in the background, consuming power even when you’re not actively using them. To conserve battery life, limit the use of widgets, especially those that require frequent updates, such as weather or stock widgets.

Optimize Cellular Data and 5G Settings

Disable 5G Standalone: If you have a 5G-capable iPhone, consider using 5G Auto or 4G instead of 5G Standalone. 5G Standalone can be power-hungry, especially in areas with limited 5G coverage.

If you have a 5G-capable iPhone, consider using 5G Auto or 4G instead of 5G Standalone. 5G Standalone can be power-hungry, especially in areas with limited 5G coverage. Adjust Data Mode: iOS 18 introduces a new Data Mode feature that allows you to control how much data your apps can consume. Set your data mode to standard or low data mode to conserve energy and reduce battery drain.

iOS 18 introduces a new Data Mode feature that allows you to control how much data your apps can consume. Set your data mode to standard or low data mode to conserve energy and reduce battery drain. Disable iCloud on Cellular: If you’re using iCloud Drive or iCloud backup, consider turning them off when using cellular data. These features can consume a significant amount of power when syncing data over a cellular connection.

Tweak Display and Brightness Settings

Enable Dark Mode: If your iPhone has an OLED display, allowing Dark Mode can help conserve battery life. OLED screens consume less power when displaying black or dark colors, so using Dark Mode can lead to significant battery savings.

If your iPhone has an OLED display, allowing Dark Mode can help conserve battery life. OLED screens consume less power when displaying black or dark colors, so using Dark Mode can lead to significant battery savings. Disable True Tone: True Tone is a feature that adjusts your iPhone’s display based on ambient lighting conditions. While this can make your screen more comfortable to view, it can also drain your battery. Consider disabling True Tone in the Display & Brightness settings to conserve power.

True Tone is a feature that adjusts your iPhone’s display based on ambient lighting conditions. While this can make your screen more comfortable to view, it can also drain your battery. Consider disabling True Tone in the Display & Brightness settings to conserve power. Adjust Auto-Lock Settings: Your iPhone’s screen is one of the biggest battery drains, so it’s important to ensure it turns off quickly when not in use. Set your Auto-Lock settings to 1-2 minutes to minimize the amount of time your screen stays on unnecessarily.

Your iPhone’s screen is one of the biggest battery drains, so it’s important to ensure it turns off quickly when not in use. Set your Auto-Lock settings to 1-2 minutes to minimize the amount of time your screen stays on unnecessarily. Fine-tune Always-On Display: If your iPhone supports Always-On Display, you can adjust its settings to minimize battery drain. Consider reducing the brightness, limiting the amount of information displayed, or disabling the feature altogether if you don’t find it essential.

Manage Location Services

Adjust Location Settings: Many apps request access to your location, which can significantly impact your battery life. Review your location settings and set them to “While Using” or “Never” for apps that don’t require constant location access.

Many apps request access to your location, which can significantly impact your battery life. Review your location settings and set them to “While Using” or “Never” for apps that don’t require constant location access. Disable System Services: iOS includes several system services that use location data, such as Location-Based Apple Ads and Popular Near Me. Disable unnecessary system services and clear your significant locations to reduce battery drain.

Limit Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh allows apps to update their content in the background, even when you’re not actively using them. While this can be convenient, it can also consume a significant amount of power. To conserve battery life, set Background App Refresh to Wi-Fi only or turn it off completely in the General settings.

Optimize Mail Fetch Settings

If you use the built-in Mail app, consider changing your fetch settings from Push to Fetch. Push constantly checks for new emails, which can drain your battery quickly. By setting your fetch interval to a reasonable time, such as every 30 minutes or hourly, you can reduce the frequency of your device checking for new emails, thus saving battery life.

Disable Safari Preload Top Hit

Safari’s Preload Top Hit feature automatically loads the top search result when you enter a query. While this can save time, it also consumes additional power by preloading web pages in the background. To conserve battery life, disable Preload Top Hit in the Safari settings.

Stay Up to Date with Software Updates

Apple regularly releases software updates that include bug fixes, performance improvements, and battery optimizations. Make sure to keep your iPhone updated to the latest version of iOS to take advantage of these enhancements. To check for updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Utilize Low Power Mode

If you’re running low on battery and need to extend your iPhone’s life, Low Power Mode can be a lifesaver. This feature reduces background activity, minimizes visual effects, and limits performance to conserve power. Enable Low Power Mode in the Battery settings or by asking Siri to “Turn on Low Power Mode.”

Summary

By implementing these iOS 18 battery-saving hacks, you can significantly improve your iPhone’s battery performance. Each adjustment, no matter how small, contributes to a more efficient and longer-lasting battery life. Keep in mind that the impact of these settings may vary depending on your specific device and usage patterns. Experiment with different combinations to find the optimal balance between functionality and battery conservation. With these tips in hand, you can enjoy all the new features of iOS 18 without worrying about your iPhone’s battery draining too quickly.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



