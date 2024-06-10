How To Set Different Notification Sounds For Apps on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

Customizing notification sounds for different apps on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone can significantly enhance your user experience. By setting unique notification sounds for various app notifications, you can easily distinguish alerts from different apps without even looking at your phone. The video below from Sakitech will walk us through the steps to set up custom notification sounds for our favorite apps, ensuring you never miss an important alert again.

Accessing Settings

To get started, you’ll need to navigate to your phone’s settings. You can do this by swiping down from the top of your screen and tapping the gear icon in the top right corner. Once you’re in the settings menu, scroll down until you find the “Apps” section. This is where you will manage all your app-specific settings, including notification sounds.

Enabling Notification Categories

Next, go to the “Notifications” option within the settings menu. Here, you will find an option for “Advanced settings.” Tap on it to access more detailed notification options. Look for the setting called “Manage notification categories for each app” and ensure that it is enabled. This setting allows you to customize notifications for each app individually, giving you greater control over your smartphone’s alerts.

Customizing App Notifications

Now that you’ve enabled notification categories, it’s time to customize notifications for a specific app. Let’s use Facebook Messenger as an example. Select the app from the list of installed apps on your device. Once you’re in the app’s settings, make sure that notifications and sound/vibration settings are enabled. Within the app’s notification settings, you will see an option called “Notification categories.” This powerful feature lets you set specific sounds for different types of notifications within the app, such as messages, comments, or reactions.

It’s important to note that some apps may have limited notification categories. For example, the Amazon Shopping app might not offer as many customization options as other apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. In such cases, you can only customize the available notification options. Adjust these settings as needed to suit your preferences and ensure you’re alerted to the most important notifications from each app.

Searching and Setting Notifications for Other Apps

If you have a large number of apps installed on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, it can be time-consuming to scroll through the entire list to find the app you want to customize. Fortunately, there’s a quick and easy solution: the search function. Simply type the name of the app, such as “Instagram,” into the search bar at the top of the app list. Once you’ve located the app, enable and customize the notification categories for each app function, such as direct messages, likes, or comments.

By following these steps, you can personalize notification sounds for different apps on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. This customization enhances your user experience by allowing you to set distinct alerts for various notifications, making it easier to manage and respond to them efficiently. With custom notification sounds, you’ll always know which app is vying for your attention without even having to look at your phone’s screen.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



