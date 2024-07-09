40Gbps 240W USB4 data sync rapid charging cable

Silkland has launched its latest data synchronization and charging cable in the form of a 4ft USB-IF Certified USB4 Cable, designed to deliver unparalleled speed and convenience. This new USB4 cable is compatible with all Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and Type C devices, making it an essential tool for both professionals and everyday users.

Key Takeaways 4ft USB-IF Certified USB4 Cable

Compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and Type C devices

Backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2

Netbraid-48 construction for enhanced softness and durability

40 Gbps data transfer speed

240W rapid charging capability

Equipped with E-Marker chip for safety and stability

Unmatched Speed and Efficiency

The Silkland 4ft USB4 Cable stands out as the longest USB-IF certified USB4 cable available, offering users a longer reach without sacrificing speed or efficiency. This cable fully supports the latest features, ensuring that your setup is future-proof. It is also backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2, making it a versatile addition to any tech arsenal.

Durable and Convenient Design

One of the standout features of this USB4 cable is its small interface, which ensures compatibility with cased devices. Unlike bulkier designs, this cable’s sleek profile makes it easier to use with a variety of devices. The Netbraid-48 construction enhances both softness and durability, promising longevity and sustained quality through extensive use.

Blazing Fast Data Transfer

The Silkland 4ft USB4 Cable is twice as fast as the previous generation USB4 cables, delivering up to 40 Gbps bandwidth. This incredible speed allows users to copy 14 hours of high-definition video or 25,000 photos in just one minute, significantly reducing the time and effort required for data transfers.

Rapid Charging Capabilities

In addition to its impressive data sync capabilities, the Silkland 4ft USB4 Cable offers rapid charging up to 240W (48V/5A) power supply. It is also backward compatible with 100W, 140W, and 180W in Extended Power Range (EPR), making it a versatile and reliable charging solution. The cable is equipped with an E-Marker chip, ensuring safety, stability, and battery protection for worry-free use.

Pricing and Availability

The Silkland 4ft USB4 Cable is available for purchase through Silkland’s official website and authorized retailers. Pricing details can be found on the website, with occasional discounts and promotions available for early buyers. Given its advanced features and robust construction, this cable offers excellent value for money.

Additional Areas of Interest

For those interested in further enhancing their tech setup, Silkland offers a range of other high-quality cables and accessories. From HDMI cables to Ethernet solutions, Silkland provides reliable and durable products designed to meet the needs of both professionals and everyday users. Explore Silkland’s full product lineup to find the perfect accessories for your devices.

In summary, Silkland’s new 4ft USB4 Cable is a catalyst in the world of data transfer and charging solutions. With its unmatched speed, durability, and convenience, it is an essential tool for anyone looking to optimize their tech setup.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals