12 iOS Settings You Need Change Right Now

Optimizing your iPhone’s performance, battery life, privacy, and overall usability begins with fine-tuning key iOS settings. By taking control of these features, you can ensure your device operates efficiently and aligns with your specific needs. Below is a comprehensive guide to the most impactful settings you can modify today to enhance your iPhone experience. The video below from iDB gives us a range of iPhone settings that you should change to improve your iPhone experience.

Battery Optimization

Your iPhone’s battery health plays a vital role in maintaining long-term performance. Making small adjustments to how your device charges can significantly extend its lifespan.

Avoid charging your device to 100% unless absolutely necessary. Instead, aim to keep the battery level between 20% and 80% for daily use. This range minimizes stress on the battery and reduces wear over time.

Enable “Optimized Battery Charging” under Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging. This feature intelligently slows charging past 80% during overnight charging, helping to preserve battery health.

By implementing these changes, you can improve your battery’s longevity and ensure consistent performance over time.

Cellular Data Management

Efficient cellular data usage not only conserves battery life but also helps you avoid exceeding data limits. Adjusting these settings can make a noticeable difference:

Switch to “5G Auto” or LTE instead of keeping “5G On” at all times. This ensures your phone uses 5G only when necessary, reducing battery drain.

or LTE instead of keeping at all times. This ensures your phone uses 5G only when necessary, reducing battery drain. Enable “Low Data Mode” under Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options. This feature limits background data usage, further conserving battery life and reducing data consumption.

These adjustments are particularly useful if you’re on a limited data plan or want to maximize your device’s efficiency.

Background App Refresh Control

Background app refresh allows apps to update their content even when not in use, but this can drain your battery and consume data unnecessarily.

Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh .

. Disable the feature entirely, restrict it to Wi-Fi only, or limit it to specific apps that truly need it.

This simple change can significantly improve your iPhone’s performance, reduce overheating, and extend battery life.

Location Services Management

Location services are essential for apps like Maps, but excessive GPS usage can quickly drain your battery and compromise your privacy.

Navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and review app permissions. Set most apps to “While Using the App” or “Never” to minimize unnecessary GPS activity.

and review app permissions. Set most apps to or to minimize unnecessary GPS activity. Turn off unnecessary system services under System Services > Product Improvement. These include features like “Location-Based Suggestions” and “iPhone Analytics.”

These steps not only conserve battery life but also enhance your privacy by limiting unnecessary location tracking.

Privacy Settings

Protecting your personal data is crucial, and iOS provides several tools to help you stay in control.

Disable Apple’s marketing notifications under Settings > Apple ID > Communication Preferences . This prevents Apple from sending promotional messages.

. This prevents Apple from sending promotional messages. Review app permissions under Settings > Privacy & Security. Ensure apps only access data they genuinely need, such as location, microphone, or camera.

These adjustments reduce data sharing and give you greater control over your personal information.

Display Settings Adjustment

Your iPhone’s display settings can influence both usability and battery life. Customizing these options can enhance your experience:

If your iPhone supports an Always-On Display, disable “Show Wallpaper” under Settings > Display & Brightness . This reduces distractions and saves energy.

under . This reduces distractions and saves energy. Turn off “True Tone” if you require consistent color accuracy for tasks like photo editing or graphic design.

These tweaks allow you to balance functionality and battery conservation effectively.

Automatic Downloads Control

Automatic downloads can clutter your device and consume storage unnecessarily, especially if you use multiple Apple devices.

Under Settings > App Store, disable “App Downloads” and “In-App Content”. This prevents apps from automatically downloading across all your devices.

This change helps you maintain control over your storage and ensures your device remains organized.

Subscription Management

Managing subscriptions is essential to avoid unexpected charges and optimize your spending.

Regularly review and manage your subscriptions under Settings > Apple ID > Subscriptions . Cancel any services you no longer use.

. Cancel any services you no longer use. Explore cheaper plans by selecting “See All Plans” where available. Many services offer discounted options that may better suit your needs.

Taking a proactive approach to subscription management can help you save money and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Sound Settings Adjustment

To prevent confusion between media and ringer volume, consider adjusting your sound settings:

Turn off “Change with Buttons” under Settings > Sounds & Haptics. This ensures your ringer volume remains consistent, even when adjusting media volume.

This simple adjustment improves usability and ensures you never miss important calls.

Safari Data and Privacy Settings

Safari’s default settings may impact your privacy and data usage. Modifying these options can enhance your browsing experience:

Disable “Preload Top Hit” under Settings > Safari. This prevents the browser from preloading unnecessary websites, saving data and improving privacy.

This ensures Safari only connects to websites you explicitly choose to visit, giving you greater control over your browsing activity.

Take Control of Your iPhone

By adjusting these iOS settings, you can enhance your iPhone’s performance, extend its battery life, and improve privacy. These changes empower you to take full control of your device, making sure it operates efficiently and meets your personal preferences. Spend a few minutes today reviewing and customizing these options—you’ll notice the benefits almost immediately.

Source & Image Credit: iDB



