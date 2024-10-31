How to fix BATTERY Drain in iOS 18.1!

If you’ve recently updated your device to iOS 18.1, you may have noticed a faster-than-usual battery drain. This is often caused by background processes that run for a few days after the update. While these processes are essential for optimizing your device’s performance, they can temporarily impact battery life. However, there are several steps you can take to mitigate this issue and extend your device’s battery life, the video below from iReviews shows us how to get the most out of the iPhone battery in iOS 18.1.

Keep Your Software Up to Date

The first step in addressing battery drain is to ensure that both your iOS and all installed apps are updated to their latest versions. Software updates and app updates often include fixes that improve compatibility and efficiency, helping to reduce unnecessary battery consumption. By keeping your device and apps up to date, you can ensure that your device is running at its best.

Manage Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence features, such as Siri and Face ID, can be incredibly useful, but they also consume a significant amount of battery power. If you don’t use these features regularly, consider turning them off to conserve energy. To do this:

Review your Siri settings and disable unnecessary activation methods.

and disable unnecessary activation methods. Adjust your Face ID settings to minimize battery usage.

Optimize Control Center and Home Screen Widgets

Widgets can provide quick access to important information, but they can also contribute to battery drain. To minimize their impact on battery life:

Be mindful of the Control Center widgets you use. Opt for static widgets over animated ones, as they require less power.

you use. Opt for static widgets over animated ones, as they require less power. Limit the number of home screen widgets to only those you need. This reduces battery consumption by minimizing background updates.

Monitor Background App Activity

Background app activity can significantly impact battery life. To address this:

Identify apps with high background activity and remove those that aren’t essential.

Adjust app settings to minimize background activity for apps you need to keep.

Disable Unnecessary Features

Certain features, while convenient, can contribute to battery drain if left active. To conserve battery life:

Turn off vocal shortcuts and sound recognition when they’re not in use.

and when they’re not in use. Disable Airdrop and the Back Tap feature when you don’t need them.

and the feature when you don’t need them. For Siri listening, turn off “Always Listen for Siri” to prevent constant background activity.

Adjust Display and Haptic Feedback Settings

Your device’s display and haptic feedback settings can also impact battery life. To optimize these settings:

Disable “Raise to Wake” to prevent unnecessary screen activation.

Reduce the intensity or frequency of haptic feedback to minimize battery consumption.

Manage Cellular Data Settings

Cellular data usage, particularly with 5G, can quickly drain your battery. To manage this:

Configure 5G settings based on your coverage area to avoid excessive battery drain.

based on your coverage area to avoid excessive battery drain. In areas with poor coverage, consider using airplane mode to conserve battery.

By implementing these strategies and managing your device’s settings and features, you can significantly improve battery life on your iOS 18.1 device. With a few simple adjustments, you can ensure that your device remains efficient and reliable throughout the day, even after a major software update.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



