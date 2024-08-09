How to Fix iOS 17.6.1 Battery Drain

iOS 17.6.1 brings a range of new features and improvements to Apple devices, but some users have reported battery drain issues. To help you get the most out of your device’s battery life, the video below from iReviews shows us a range of practical tips and settings adjustments you can make to your iPhone.
Keep Your Apps Up to Date
One of the most important steps in maintaining optimal battery performance is ensuring your apps are up to date. App developers often release compatibility updates that include bug fixes and performance improvements, which can help reduce battery drain. To stay on top of app updates:
- Regularly check the App Store for available updates
- Enable automatic app updates by going to Settings > App Store > App Updates
Monitor Battery Usage
iOS 17.6.1 provides a detailed breakdown of your battery usage, allowing you to identify apps that consume the most power. To access this information, navigate to Settings > Battery. Review the list of apps and consider deleting or limiting the use of those that are rarely used but consume significant battery life.
Adjust Haptic Feedback Settings
Haptic feedback, while enhancing the user experience, can also contribute to battery drain. To conserve battery life, consider adjusting your haptic feedback settings:
- Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics
- Reduce the intensity of haptic feedback or turn it off for non-essential interactions
Manage Location Services
Location services can be a significant battery drain in iOS 17.6.1, especially when multiple apps are accessing your location in the background. To optimize your location settings:
- Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services
- Disable unnecessary system services
- Turn off location access for apps that do not require it or set them to use location services only while the app is in use
Optimize 5G Settings
While 5G connectivity offers faster speeds, it can also drain your battery more quickly, particularly in areas with poor coverage. To balance performance and battery life:
- Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options
- Choose 5G Auto or LTE based on your needs and coverage area
Adjust Display Settings
The device’s display is one of the most power-hungry components. To minimize its impact on battery life:
- Turn off the always-on display feature
- Avoid using animated wallpapers
- Adjust display settings under Settings > Display & Brightness
Disable Automatic Downloads and Updates
Automatic downloads and updates for apps can consume battery life in the background. To save power:
- Go to Settings > App Store
- Turn off App Downloads and App Updates
Turn Off Airdrop and NameDrop
If you don’t frequently use Airdrop and NameDrop, turning them off can help conserve battery life:
- Go to Settings > General > Airdrop
- Select Receiving Off
Disable Journaling Suggestions
Journaling suggestions, while helpful for some users, can contribute to battery drain. To turn this feature off:
- Navigate to Settings > Notes
- Disable the journaling suggestions toggle
Turn Off App Privacy Report
The App Privacy Report feature can increase background activity, leading to battery drain. If you don’t need this feature:
- Go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report
- Turn off the App Privacy Report toggle
Disable Screen Time
If you don’t actively use Screen Time, disabling it can help save battery life in iOS 17.6.1:
- Go to Settings > Screen Time
- Turn off the Screen Time feature
Limit Background App Refresh
Background App Refresh allows apps to update content in the background, which can impact battery life. To optimize this setting:
- Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh
- Select Wi-Fi or Off for non-essential apps
Customize Notification Settings
Notifications in iOS 17.6.1 can cause your screen to wake up and vibrate, consuming battery life. To manage your notifications:
- Go to Settings > Notifications
- Customize notification settings for each app based on your preferences
Let iOS Manage Background Processes
Avoid closing frequently used apps, as relaunching them can consume more battery than letting iOS efficiently manage background processes. Instead, focus on optimizing settings and limiting the use of power-hungry features.
By implementing these tips and adjusting your device’s settings, you can significantly improve battery life on your iOS 17.6.1 device, ensuring it lasts longer throughout the day. Remember to regularly monitor your battery usage and make adjustments as needed to maintain optimal performance.
Source & Image Credit: iReviews
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.