How to Fix iOS 17.6.1 Battery Drain

iOS 17.6.1 brings a range of new features and improvements to Apple devices, but some users have reported battery drain issues. To help you get the most out of your device’s battery life, the video below from iReviews shows us a range of practical tips and settings adjustments you can make to your iPhone.

Keep Your Apps Up to Date

One of the most important steps in maintaining optimal battery performance is ensuring your apps are up to date. App developers often release compatibility updates that include bug fixes and performance improvements, which can help reduce battery drain. To stay on top of app updates:

Regularly check the App Store for available updates

Enable automatic app updates by going to Settings > App Store > App Updates

Monitor Battery Usage

iOS 17.6.1 provides a detailed breakdown of your battery usage, allowing you to identify apps that consume the most power. To access this information, navigate to Settings > Battery. Review the list of apps and consider deleting or limiting the use of those that are rarely used but consume significant battery life.

Adjust Haptic Feedback Settings

Haptic feedback, while enhancing the user experience, can also contribute to battery drain. To conserve battery life, consider adjusting your haptic feedback settings:

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics

Reduce the intensity of haptic feedback or turn it off for non-essential interactions

Manage Location Services

Location services can be a significant battery drain in iOS 17.6.1, especially when multiple apps are accessing your location in the background. To optimize your location settings:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services

Disable unnecessary system services

Turn off location access for apps that do not require it or set them to use location services only while the app is in use

Optimize 5G Settings

While 5G connectivity offers faster speeds, it can also drain your battery more quickly, particularly in areas with poor coverage. To balance performance and battery life:

Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options

Choose 5G Auto or LTE based on your needs and coverage area

Adjust Display Settings

The device’s display is one of the most power-hungry components. To minimize its impact on battery life:

Turn off the always-on display feature

Avoid using animated wallpapers

Adjust display settings under Settings > Display & Brightness

Disable Automatic Downloads and Updates

Automatic downloads and updates for apps can consume battery life in the background. To save power:

Go to Settings > App Store

Turn off App Downloads and App Updates

Turn Off Airdrop and NameDrop

If you don’t frequently use Airdrop and NameDrop, turning them off can help conserve battery life:

Go to Settings > General > Airdrop

Select Receiving Off

Disable Journaling Suggestions

Journaling suggestions, while helpful for some users, can contribute to battery drain. To turn this feature off:

Navigate to Settings > Notes

Disable the journaling suggestions toggle

Turn Off App Privacy Report

The App Privacy Report feature can increase background activity, leading to battery drain. If you don’t need this feature:

Go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report

Turn off the App Privacy Report toggle

Disable Screen Time

If you don’t actively use Screen Time, disabling it can help save battery life in iOS 17.6.1:

Go to Settings > Screen Time

Turn off the Screen Time feature

Limit Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh allows apps to update content in the background, which can impact battery life. To optimize this setting:

Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh

Select Wi-Fi or Off for non-essential apps

Customize Notification Settings

Notifications in iOS 17.6.1 can cause your screen to wake up and vibrate, consuming battery life. To manage your notifications:

Go to Settings > Notifications

Customize notification settings for each app based on your preferences

Let iOS Manage Background Processes

Avoid closing frequently used apps, as relaunching them can consume more battery than letting iOS efficiently manage background processes. Instead, focus on optimizing settings and limiting the use of power-hungry features.

By implementing these tips and adjusting your device’s settings, you can significantly improve battery life on your iOS 17.6.1 device, ensuring it lasts longer throughout the day. Remember to regularly monitor your battery usage and make adjustments as needed to maintain optimal performance.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals