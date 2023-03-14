Yellow iPhone 14 Now available

The new Yellow iPhone 14 is now available to buy, the handset was announced last week and it was available to pre-order.

The new yellow color is available for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, along with the Midnight, Starlight, (Product RED), Blue, and Purple color options, making a total of six different colors.

The iPhone 14 lineup introduced Photonic Engine, improving mid- to low-light performance for photos across all cameras compared to the previous generation: up to 2x on the TrueDepth and Ultra Wide cameras, and 2.5x on the new Main camera. Photonic Engine is able to preserve subtle textures, provide better colour, and maintain more information in a photo through a deep integration of hardware and software. Video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode are available across the iPhone 14 lineup to help users unleash their creativity. Action mode enables smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes and motion — even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Cinematic mode supports 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps, enabling a beautiful depth-of-field effect that automatically changes focus in a simple and intuitive way to capture cinema-style moments.

You can find out more details about the new yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus over at Apple’s website at the link below.

