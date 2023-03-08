Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus unveiled

We previously heard a rumor that Apple was planning to launch a new color option for the iPhone, the latest color is yellow and it is available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The Yellow iPhone 14 joins the Midnight, Starlight, (Product RED), Blue and Purple color options, there are now a total of six colors to choose from.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

With iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, users have an advanced dual-camera system right in their pockets. The system features an impressive new pro-level Main camera with a larger sensor for gorgeous photos and videos, as well as an Ultra Wide camera to capture unique perspectives. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include the new front TrueDepth camera that automatically focuses on multiple subjects at different distances for sharper close-ups and beautiful group selfies. And the larger aperture captures brighter colour and finer detail in low-light scenes.

You can find out more details about the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals