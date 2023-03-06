New Yellow iPhone 14 rumored to launch soon

Apple is apparently getting ready to launch a new yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and this new color could be announced this week.

The news of the new yellow iPhone 14 comes in a report from the Japanese blog Makotakara and we may see this new device either tomorrow or Wednesday.

Apple launch a new color version of the iPhone 13 in March 2022, a new green color option for the handset was made official on Tuesday the 8th of March 2022, so this week would seem about right for another new color option for the iPhone 14.

The only difference between the new model and the current range will be the color, the rest of the specifications on this new device will remain the same.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available in a choice of five colors, Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. So the new Yellow color would be the 6th option and this is expected to be available for both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.

As soon as we get some more details on exactly when the new color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available, we will let you know.

Source Makotakara, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals