Xiaomi Watch S1 Series smartwatches get reviewed (Video)

Xiaomi Watch S1 Series

The new Xiaomi Watch S1 Series smartwatches were made official earlier this week. There are two devices in the range, the Xiaomi Watch S1, and the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatches and their range of features. Let’s find out some more details about these new devices.

Here are the specifications for these two new smartwatches:

Xiaomi Watch S1 Xiaomi Watch S1 Active
Design & Dimension • 1.43” AMOLED

• Sapphire glass

• 316L grade stainless steel frame

• 46.5 x 46.5 x 11mm

• 52g

• 200 Watch faces

• Strap options¹:

·       Fluororubber: Silver, Black

·       Leather: Blue, Black, Brown

 • 1.43” AMOLED

• Lightweight, durable metal bezel

• 46.5 x 47.3 x 11mm

• 36.3g

• 200 watch faces

• Strap options¹:

·      Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue, Yellow, Green, Orange

• Frame colors:

·       Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue
Battery life 12 days⁵ 12 days⁵
Bluetooth Bluetooth® 5.2 BLE Bluetooth® 5.2 BLE
GPS Dual-band multi-system Dual-band multi-system
Fitness Tracking² 117 sports modes

All-day heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring

 117 sports modes

All-day heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring
Water Resistance 5ATM⁶ 5ATM⁶

You can find out more information about the two new smartwatches in the Xiaomi Watch S1 Series range over at the Xiaomi website. The Watch S1 will retail for $269 and the Watch S1 Active will retail for $199.

