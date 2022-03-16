Xiaomi Watch S1 Series launched

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Series, the handset was announced along with the Xiaomi 12 Series smartphones.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Series comes with an always-on 1.43 inch AMOLED display, there are two models, a standard model, and an active model.

Created for the modern professional with a busy schedule and sophisticated lifestyle, the all-new Xiaomi Watch S1 has a classic and streamlined design, with sapphire glass and a stainless-steel frame housing the watch’s 1.43” AMOLED display. Strap options include classic leather or fluororubber in various colors.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, on the other hand, offers vibrantly colorful and highly customizable sports styling with maximum comfort. With the always-on 1.43″ AMOLED display, the exquisite metal bezel offers lightweight durability, while the watch frame comes in three color options, and six choices of vibrantly colored straps.

Here are the specifications:

Xiaomi Watch S1 Xiaomi Watch S1 Active Design & Dimension • 1.43” AMOLED • Sapphire glass • 316L grade stainless steel frame • 46.5 x 46.5 x 11mm • 52g • 200 Watch faces • Strap options¹: · Fluororubber: Silver, Black · Leather: Blue, Black, Brown • 1.43” AMOLED • Lightweight, durable metal bezel • 46.5 x 47.3 x 11mm • 36.3g • 200 watch faces • Strap options¹: · Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue, Yellow, Green, Orange • Frame colors: · Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue Battery life 12 days⁵ 12 days⁵ Bluetooth Bluetooth® 5.2 BLE Bluetooth® 5.2 BLE GPS Dual-band multi-system Dual-band multi-system Fitness Tracking² 117 sports modes All-day heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring 117 sports modes All-day heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring Water Resistance 5ATM⁶ 5ATM⁶

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Watch S1 Series smartwatch over at Xiaomi at the link below.

Source Xiaomi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals