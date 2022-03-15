New Xiaomi 12 Series smartphones launched

Xiaomi is launching its latest smartphone globally, the Xiaomi 12 Series and the range includes three models.

The three devices are the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12X, all three handsets have slightly different specifications.

Xiaomi 12 Series enables users to record studio-quality shots no matter the scenario, be it challenging lighting conditions or moving objects. All three phones boast a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a massive 50MP main wide angle camera, with 8K recording capabilities on both Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 Pro stands out with its state-of-the-art triple 50MP array, which features a cutting-edge Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor. This sensor is capable of catching large amounts of light and empowers advanced imaging capabilities with faster focus speeds and increased color accuracy. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X feature a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, along with a 5MP telemacro camera, for filming life from different perspectives.

Beyond impressive hardware, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 also advance Xiaomi’s proprietary AI algorithms. These innovations make it easier than ever for users to record every moment the way they want to, even in low-light or moving subjects. Xiaomi ProFocus intelligently identifies and tracks objects, preventing blurring or out-of-focus shots of moving or veiled subjects. These advancements also include eye and face auto focus capabilities. Ultra Night Video uses Xiaomi’s proprietary algorithms to record video even under extreme low-light, meaning moody, atmospheric shots are clearer than ever.

You can find out more information about the new Xiaomi 12 Series of smartphones over at Xiaomi at the link below.

Source Mi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals