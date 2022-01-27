Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series launched

Xiaomi has announced the global launch of its new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series and there are a number of models in the range.

The range includes the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11S, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 pro 5 G.

Xiaomi today announces the launch of its Redmi Note 11 series for international markets, pushing forward the legacy of the Redmi Note series with four new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display and processor — making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before. Also announced today, the brand-new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series.

Bringing users a flagship camera experience, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S once again feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life detail. Utilising the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52″ sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light. The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.

Source Xiaomi

