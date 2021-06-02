Geeky Gadgets

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G review (Video)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out some more information on the handset in a new review video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a good luck at the design and features on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, lets find out more details about the handset.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate  and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa core processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 4GB and 64GB, 4GB and 128GB and 6GB and 128GB, there is also a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G there is an 8 megapixel Selfie camera, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

