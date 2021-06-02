Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G review (Video)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out some more information on the handset in a new review video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a good luck at the design and features on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, lets find out more details about the handset.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa core processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 4GB and 64GB, 4GB and 128GB and 6GB and 128GB, there is also a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G there is an 8 megapixel Selfie camera, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

