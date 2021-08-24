Xiaomi is ditching its Mi branding on smartphones

Xiaomi has revealed that it is ditching its Mi branding on smartphones and from now on their handsets will be called Xiaomi devices instead of Mi devices.

This new change comes into effect from Q3 of 2021 and will apply to all new devices going forward, you can see an official statement below.

Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series “Mi” will be renamed to “Xiaomi”. This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.

With the introduction of the new brand identity, two distinct product series will sit beneath the parent brand. Xiaomi products represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at younger audience. This differentiation is also reflected in our updated logos, with both the Xiaomi and Redmi logotypes under the parent brand logo.

The product series naming convention — Xiaomi and Redmi — will also be applied to our ecosystem and IoT products over time.

The statement above was given to the XDA Developers by Xiaomi and we are expecting to see a a number of new devices with this branding over the next few months.

Source XDA

