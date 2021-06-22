Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a new Android smartphone in India, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and the handset comes with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full High Definition+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and it also comes with an Adreno 618 GPU.

The device comes with two RAM options, 6GB or 8GB and there is only one storage choice, 12GB, although the handset also features a microSD card slot so you can expand the storage.

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with a 4250 mAh battery and it also comes with 33W fast charging, plus Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi.

The handset features a range of camera which include a 16 megapixel front facing camera that is designed for Selfies and for video chat.

On the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup, this is made up of a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens and a 5 megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with MIUI 12 and Google’s Android 11 OS.

Prices for the handset will start at RS. 21,999 (about $295) for the 6GB model and RS 23,999 (about $323) for the 8GB model, the device will be available to pre-order from the 25th of June.

Source Gadgets 360

