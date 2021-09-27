Xiaomi 11T Pro up for pre-order on Vodafone

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro is now available to pre-order on Vodafone, the handset is available for £35 a month with a £29 up front payment on a 36 month device plan.

The handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier and Vodafone are offering the device interest free on their device plan.

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro with 256GB of memory, a 6.67” display and 8k video capability is now available to pre-order at Vodafone (www.vodafone.co.uk) – the UK’s unbeatable network for reliability, as awarded by RootMetrics. Customers who purchase the Xiaomi 11T Pro before 7 October 2021 can claim a gift box, containing a Xiaomi 11T Pro tripod and phone case.

The Xiaomi 11T is available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their contract – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Plus, Vodafone EVO customers can enjoy flexible upgrades, allowing them to upgrade to a new phone from 12 months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old eligible device to make their next phone more affordable.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi 11T smartphone over at the Vodafone website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

