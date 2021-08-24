Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro pricing revealed by retailers

There have been various rumors about the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones and now we have some details on the handsets pricing.

The new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro were recently listed on some European retailers, there will be a number of different models with different RAM and storage options.

The Xiaomi 11T will be available with 2 options 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 128GB model will retail for €746 and the 256GB model will retail for €778.

The other model is the Xiaomi 11T Pro and this handset will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pricing for this device is slightly higher, the 128GB model will cost €896 and the 256GB model €929.

Some of the specifications on the two handsets were revealed previously, the 11T Pro is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and a 120Hz OLED display.

The handset will cone with a 5,000 mAh battery and will apparently come with 120W fast charging, this will mean that the battery will be charged quickly.

Those are the only specifications we know on the handsets so far, as soon as we get some more details on the two devices, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

