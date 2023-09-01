XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long throw projector unveiled

XGIMI has announced the world’s first 4K long throw projector with Dolby Vision, the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra and it comes with Harman Kardon. Audio and the device will retail for £1,749 in the UK.

HORIZON Ultra is the first XGIMI projector to include brand-new Laser-LED Dual Light technology – a hybrid system combining Laser and LED light. The projector market has long utilised either laser or LED, compromising on each of the light’s shortcomings because of the positives they individually provide. With XGIMI’s new Dual Light system, HORIZON Ultra takes the best of both technologies without compromise to create a continuous natural spectrum with an ultra-wide colour gamut, ultra-high brightness, and ultra-accurate colorimetry. This new system boasts 2300 ISO Lumens, delivering XGIMI’s brightest display to date, a 77% increase from its predecessor, HORIZON Pro. Its DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage is over 95.5%, , while Rec.709 colour gamut coverage exceeds 99.9%, allowing for excellent reproduction of film colours. A high colour accuracy calibration platform developed specifically for HORIZON Ultra achieves an average colour accuracy of △E≈1 and is certified from two major institutions – SGS in Switzerland and TÜV Süd Germany. The result is the most desirable and comfortable viewing experience with a clear picture and no colour fringing, surpassing conventional projectors in the same (and even higher) price range.

The new XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long throw projector is now available to buy for £1,749 from XGIMI direct and also from Amazon, you can find out more information about the device over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source XGIMI



