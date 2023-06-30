Xbox Games with Gold July 2023 confirmed by Microsoft

Microsoft has today confirmed to new games that will be available next month to those gamers with an Xbox Games with Gold subscription. The games will be available to play on both the older generation Xbox One and latest generation Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. With Darkwood available to play from July 1 to 31st and When the Past was Around available from the middle of July on July 16 to the middle of August on August 15th 2023.

Xbox Games with Gold July 2023

Darkwood

“Roam by day, survive the night. Darkwood is a different type of survival horror game that builds tension through slow-burn atmosphere without relying on jump scares. While the sun is out, explore an open world of the corrupted woods to scavenge weapons and materials. Once the sun dips, you’ll need to hole up surrounded by whatever traps and barriers you can build and pray you can hide from or fight the creatures that emerge in the dark. Good luck making it through the night with your body and mind intact.”

When the Past was Around

“Discover the touching and bittersweet love story of Eda and Owl. Unlock the puzzles in a beautifully rendered point and click adventure with hand-drawn art and a magical score that will stick with you for days. This is a calming, meditative game that reflects on love and loss in a surreal world made up of disjointed rooms from memory and time.”

"Read more about our Games with Gold program here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire for all the latest news on Xbox.

Source : Microsoft



