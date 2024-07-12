Xbox Game Pass prices increase on PC and Xbox

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be disappointed to learn that Microsoft has announced significant changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, including price increases and the introduction of a new subscription tier. These changes will take effect starting on September 12, 2024, for existing members and is already in effect for new members. The price adjustments aim to bring more value and a wider selection of games to subscribers says Microsoft.

Points of Interest : Price increases for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass for Console will no longer be available for new members.

Existing members with automatic payment renewal can continue their current subscriptions.

Introduction of a new subscription tier: Xbox Game Pass Standard.

Price changes will vary by country and currency.

Specific price changes will take effect on July 10, 2024, for new members and on September 12, 2024, for existing members.

Price Changes and New Subscription Tiers

Starting July 10, 2024, Microsoft will implement new pricing for its Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will see an increase from US$16.99/€14.99/£12.99 to US$19.99/€17.99/£14.99. The Xbox Game Pass Core’s yearly subscription fee will rise from US$59.99/€59.99/£49.99 to US$74.99/€69.99/£55.99. However, the monthly fee for Xbox Game Pass Core will remain unchanged, except in Argentina, Turkey, and South Africa, where a small increase will be applied.

Additionally, a new subscription tier called Xbox Game Pass Standard will be introduced, priced at US$14.99 per month. This new tier is designed to offer more value and a broader selection of games to subscribers.

Impact on Current and New Members

For new members, the updated prices will take effect on July 10, 2024. Existing members will see the new prices reflected in their recurring charges starting September 12, 2024. It’s important to note that the Xbox Game Pass for Console will no longer be available for new members. However, current subscribers with automatic payment renewal enabled can continue to enjoy their membership. If these members turn off automatic payment renewal and their membership lapses, they will need to switch to one of the other available plans.

Managing Your Subscription

Subscribers can manage their accounts and payment options or cancel future charges by navigating to Settings > Account > Subscriptions on their Xbox console. This allows users to stay informed about their subscription status and make any necessary adjustments.

Global Pricing Variations

The Xbox Game Pass price changes will vary by country and currency, reflecting local exchange rates. Specific details about the new pricing for each subscription type by country and currency can be found on Microsoft’s official website. This ensures that subscribers worldwide are aware of the changes and can plan accordingly.

Microsoft's decision to increase the prices of its Xbox Game Pass subscriptions aims to bring more value and a wider selection of games to its members. While the price changes may be a concern for some, the introduction of the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier offers an additional option for gamers looking for a balance between cost and content.



