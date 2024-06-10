3 New Xbox Series X|S Consoles unveiled for 2024

Microsoft has announced the launch of three new Xbox Series X|S consoles set to hit the market in holiday 2024. The new lineup includes the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White, Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. These new consoles promise to deliver enhanced gaming experiences with increased storage capacities and unique designs.

Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White

The Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White is a new addition to Microsoft’s gaming console lineup. This console is designed for players who desire more storage without needing the full power of the Series X. The sleek, modern, and compact design of the Xbox Series S is now available in Robot White, featuring a 1TB SSD, which is double the storage capacity of its predecessor. This allows gamers to store even more of their favorite titles. The console also boasts Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition

The Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White is tailored for digital-first players. This all-digital console offers the speed and performance of the Xbox Series X, now with a 1TB SSD. Priced at $449.99/€499.99 ERP, this console provides visually stunning and immersive worlds with up to 4K resolution. Popular franchises like Call of Duty, Halo, Forza, and Diablo come to life with the power and speed of the Xbox Series X. This edition is perfect for gamers who prefer digital downloads over physical discs.

Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition

The Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is the most powerful console in the new lineup. It features a 2TB SSD, offering twice the storage of the standard Xbox Series X. The unique Galaxy Black design draws inspiration from constellations and the spirit of exploration, featuring a silver, grey, and green celestial effect. This special edition console comes with a matching Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case. Priced at $599.99/€649.99 ERP, this console is available in limited quantities and is perfect for gamers who want to store more games and enjoy a unique design.

Pricing and Availability

All three new Xbox Series X|S consoles will be available for purchase during the holiday season of 2024. The Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White is priced at $349.99/€349.99 ERP, the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White is priced at $449.99/€499.99 ERP, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is priced at $599.99/€649.99 ERP. Pre-orders, market availability, and regional pricing details will be announced soon.

Additional Areas of Interest

For gamers interested in exploring more about the Xbox ecosystem, there are several areas worth investigating. Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service offers a vast library of games for a monthly fee, providing excellent value for gamers. Additionally, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service allows players to stream games directly to their devices, eliminating the need for large downloads and installations. These services, combined with the new console offerings, make the Xbox platform a compelling choice for gamers of all types.

By staying informed about the latest developments and offerings from Microsoft, gamers can ensure they are getting the most out of their gaming experiences. Whether it’s through enhanced storage capacities, unique console designs, or additional services like Game Pass and Cloud Gaming, the Xbox ecosystem continues to evolve and provide exciting opportunities for players worldwide. For more information on the new range of Xbox consoles jump over to the official Xbox Wire website.



