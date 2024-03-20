New Xbox Game Pass games announced by Microsoft

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’re in for a treat. Microsoft has just announced a slew of new games and updates that are sure to keep your thumbs busy and your heart racing. Whether you’re into peaceful farming on distant planets or battling supernatural forces in the Wild West, there’s something new for you to dive into.

Let’s start with “Lightyear Frontier,” a game that combines the calm of farming with the thrill of space exploration. It’s a unique blend that’s perfect for gamers looking for a different kind of adventure. For sports fans, “MLB The Show 24” is coming to deliver a realistic baseball experience. Imagine stepping up to the plate and hitting a home run just like the pros do.

But that’s not all. Horror game enthusiasts can look forward to “The Quarry,” set in a creepy summer camp. And if you’re into action-packed encounters with otherworldly creatures, “Evil West” will have you facing off against vampires and monsters in a gritty cowboy setting. Strategy gamers aren’t left out either, with “Terra Invicta” challenging you to defend Earth from an alien invasion. Plus, “Diablo IV” is on its way to continue the epic action RPG saga with a fresh, dark storyline.

March 2024 Xbox Game Pass Games

For those who love the thrill of the race, “Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged” will let you speed around in those iconic toy cars. “Open Roads” offers a more narrative-driven experience, delving into family secrets. “Ark: Survival Ascended” brings you face-to-face with dinosaurs, boasting stunning visuals thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Formula One fans can get their fix with “F1 23,” and if you enjoyed the unique time-bending gameplay of “Superhot,” you’ll be happy to hear that “Superhot: Mind Control Delete” is coming too.

Now, if you’re an Ultimate Game Pass member, you’ve got even more to be excited about. “NBA 2K24” has just been added to the roster, expanding the sports offerings on the platform.

But wait, there’s more. “Fallout 76: America’s Playground” and “The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC” are bringing new content and challenges to your favorite games, ensuring that your adventures continue to be fresh and engaging. Ultimate members, you get some special treatment with exclusive perks. These include the “Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass” for “Super Animal Royale” and “Smite,” adding unique content to your gaming experience.

However, keep in mind that some titles will be leaving Game Pass at the end of March. Games like “Hot Wheels Unleashed,” “Infinite Guitars,” and “MLB The Show 23” are on their way out, so make sure to play them before they’re gone. Don’t forget to join the Xbox Game Pass community on social media. It’s a great way to share your gaming experiences, connect with other players, and keep up with all the latest news and updates from Game Pass.

With this wide range of games and enhancements, Xbox Game Pass continues to be a top choice for gamers who crave variety and excitement. So grab your controller, choose your next adventure, and get ready to play.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals