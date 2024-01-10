Xbox Developer Direct 2024 – Hellblade II – Avowed – Indiana Jones and more

On January 18, the gaming community will be able to enjoy the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 event. Providing viewers with a showcase of the latest developments for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass. It’s an opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to get a first look at some of the most eagerly awaited games of the year and to gain insight into the creative processes of the developers behind them.

Tune in on Xbox channels at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK, January 18 2024 to see all the latest games.

The event will feature a lineup of exciting new titles that are sure to capture the imagination of gamers worldwide. Attendees will get a sneak peek at the untitled Indiana Jones game from MachineGames, which promises to deliver an adventure-filled experience. Fans of fantasy will be drawn to Obsidian’s Avowed, while those who enjoy strategy can look forward to Oxide Games’ Ara: History Untold. Additionally, the chilling Norse mythology-inspired Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory is set to make an appearance, offering a deeper dive into its haunting world.

One of the highlights of the event will be the 2024 Global Reveal for The Elder Scrolls Online. This update is expected to be the most substantial yet, further expanding the game’s already vast online world. Although Activision Blizzard will not be showcasing their latest projects at this event, they are anticipated to make announcements later in the year that will surely captivate the gaming audience.

Microsoft’s commitment to delivering immersive gaming experiences is at the heart of the Developer Direct event. By tuning in, viewers are joining a movement that is actively shaping the future of gaming. This event is not just for Xbox fans but also for Game Pass subscribers who are looking for new and exciting content to explore.

Games that will be showcased include:

Indiana Jones game: MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist. Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

Avowed: The team at Obsidian will share the first deep dive into the gameplay experience fans can expect in Avowed, their upcoming fantasy action RPG, set in the fantastical, vibrant Living Lands. Learn more about how Obsidian's expertise in building worlds with deep themes, dynamic gameplay, and thoughtful reactivity come to life in Avowed where players will have agency to make choices to shape every step of their adventure.

Ara: History Untold: Hear from the leads at Oxide Games – a studio founded by veterans of the strategy genre and the creators behind classic strategy titles including Civilization V – as they unveil exclusive new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead for their upcoming historical grand strategy game.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II: Ninja Theory take us behind the scenes at their studio in Cambridge to give us some insight on how they are crafting Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. The team will speak to the ambition and meticulous care involved in creating Senua's journey of survival.

To stay informed about the Developer Direct event, gamers should follow the official Xbox and Bethesda social media channels. These platforms will provide the most current information and exclusive content as the event approaches.

The Xbox Developer Direct 2024 event is set to be a landmark occasion for gamers of all interests, from action and fantasy to historical simulation. It represents a step forward in the evolution of gaming, showcasing the innovative work of developers and the new experiences they are creating for players around the world.



