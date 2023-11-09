RGB HyperX Clutch Gladiate PC and Xbox controller

If you enjoy a little light particularly RGB when gaming you are sure to enjoy the latest games controller released by HyperX, a well-known division of HP Inc. The new addition to its ever-growing range of gaming peripherals takes the form of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB PC and Xbox controller. This new controller has been specifically designed with the Xbox gamer in mind it can be used just as well with your PC when required, offering an unmatched combination of precision, comfort, and a wide array of customization options.

The Clutch Gladiate RGB controller is cleverly fitted with dual rumble motors and tactile grips, both of which contribute to a captivating and engaging gaming experience. The dual rumble motors utilize vibration feedback technology, significantly enhancing the gaming experience by providing a tangible sensation in response to in-game events. The tactile grips ensure a secure and comfortable grip, effectively minimizing the chance of the controller slipping during intense gaming sessions.

A standout feature of the Clutch Gladiate is its comprehensive RGB lighting. This advanced lighting technology allows gamers to customize the controller’s appearance with six RGB panels, three dynamic lighting effects, five brightness levels, and a selection of seven color options. All these settings can be easily adjusted via onboard controls, offering a truly unique and personalized gaming experience.

The controller features impulse triggers, which provide variable tactile feedback. This innovative haptic feedback technology enables gamers to literally feel the action in their hands, adding an extra dimension of immersion and realism to the gaming experience. The Clutch Gladiate RGB controller also includes dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons. The dual trigger lock feature allows gamers to adjust the trigger sensitivity, while the remappable buttons enable gamers to customize the controller’s button layout to their liking. These features, combined with a two-position trigger lock, offer a fully customizable gaming experience.

In terms of connectivity, the Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller comes with a 3.5 mm stereo headset jack and a USB-C to USB-A cable. The 3.5 mm stereo headset jack allows gamers to connect their preferred gaming headset, enhancing the audio experience, while the USB-C to USB-A cable ensures a reliable connection to the gaming console or PC.

The controller also includes a dedicated Share button, a feature that allows gamers to easily capture and share their in-game moments. This share button simplifies the process of sharing gaming highlights, making it a valuable feature for social gamers who enjoy sharing their gaming achievements with their friends and followers.

The Clutch Gladiate is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This ensures that the controller can be used with a wide range of gaming systems, offering versatility to gamers. The Clutch Gladiate PC and Xbox controller is now available for purchase through the HyperX US Shop for $44.99.



