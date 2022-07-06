GameSir X3 USB-C phone gaming controller launches for $99

Mobile gamers looking for a little extra precision and control might be interested in a new piece of kit launched by GameSir this week in the form of the X3 USB-C phone gaming controller which is now available to purchase priced $99 from online retailers such as Amazon in the United States. GameSir is offering a further 20% discount during Amazons Prime Day promotion and the phone controller will be available throughout the United Kingdom in late July 2022.

“Designed for pro-level gaming, the device features bumpers, triggers, face buttons and a D-pad that all come with Kailh switches that are resistant to up to 3 million clicks to ensure that there is crisp tactile feedback that feels more advanced than previous mobile gaming device.”

“Allowing users to have the best of both worlds, the X3 Type-C is a wired controller integrated with an ergonomic phone cooler. This ensures that it delivers a console-like experience whilst ensuring that any overheating issues with phones are solved easily.”

“With a combination of 4000 mm² cooling area, 128 heat transfer columns and 7500RPM 7-blade fan for increased airflow, it can efficiently cool down a phone once the power is connected so that gaming can continue without any delays or problems. The phone cooler can allow up to a 12°C drop in the CPU temperature and 24°C drop in surface temperature and the wired connection maintains a zero-input delay whilst in use.”

Phone gaming controller

“The Alps analog thumb sticks also provide smooth and precise 360° control for accurate gaming whilst the ABXY buttons are detachable so can allow for an Xbox and Switch layout swap if desired. The controller can also be customised with various interchangeable parts such as the D-pad, thumb sticks and thumb stick caps so that the experience can be truly personal and lead to an increased chance of success in gameplay – whether a beginner, intermediate or advanced mobile gamer. Featuring a one click option to capture any highlights, it is easy to get an image that can be used to brag to friends.”

Source : GameSir

