GameSir X3 mobile pro games controller with integrated cooler

Android mobile gamers searching for the ultimate controller may be interested in the GameSir X3. Equipped with a USB-C connection the controller features an integrated cooling system on the rear allowing you to play games for longer and you to enjoy all controller supported Android games with higher precision control.

Supporting phones up to 179 mm in length the controller extends and contracts depending on the length of your phone. Featuring XY AB buttons, thumb sticks, D-pads and shoulder buttons the controller can be configured perfectly for your favorite Android game.

– Controller and cooler in one

– Up to 24°C drop on the surface temperature

– Controller-supported Android games & cloud gaming compatible

– Fit most Android phones with a length of 110-179 mm

– Unlimited customization with interchangeable parts

– One-click capture

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Mobile games controller

“As early backers, we are keen on rewarding you with some unique perks. All GameSir X3 Type-C Peltier-cooled Mobile gaming controller perks up to 40% off from the planned retail price- We are proud of what we have created to date but need your help to push it over the limit. By supporting us, you will witness the birth of GameSir X3 Type-C Peltier-cooled Mobile Gaming Controller. We have a fully functional physical model of the device now and all funds raised will go directly to funding the final mass production. We would like you to join us on our journey to bring the product to life.”

With the assumption that the GameSir X3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the GameSir X3 mobile games controller project checkout the promotional video below.

“In order to make more gamers can enjoy the sheer joy brought by our product, GameSir is striving to cooperate with the global well-renowned logistics companies. GameSir now can ship to over 100 countries in the world. However, allowing for complicated and uncontrolled factors, some countries and regions are still out of reach, we are sorry to those gamers, but we are working on expanding our delivery range. We believe that in the near future, you shall experience our products crafted by passion and out-of-state technology. Thank you for your attention to this campaign.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mobile games controller, jump over to the official GameSir X3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

