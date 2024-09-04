When it comes to finding the perfect everyday carry (EDC) flashlight, you need something that combines power, versatility, and durability. The Wuben X2Pro EDC Flashlight is designed to meet all these needs and more, making it an essential tool for emergencies, tactical missions, and everyday use. Imagine having a flashlight that not only illuminates your path but also adapts to various situations with ease, ensuring you are never left in the dark.

Wuben X2Pro

Key Takeaways Powerful main light with 1,500 lumens and versatile lens system.

Side light with 400 lumens, moonlight mode, and optional RGB or UV lights.

Flexible battery options with replaceable AA batteries and Type-C charging.

User-friendly features like magnetic tail end, bike mount, and IP68 rating.

Compact, lightweight, and designed for extreme conditions.

Early bird pricing are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $40 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The Wuben X2Pro features a powerful main light that delivers an impressive 1,500 lumens. With four LED groups and a composite lens system, you can easily switch between spotlight and floodlight modes. The rotary switch allows you to combine and focus the lenses to suit your specific lighting needs, ensuring you always have the right amount of light for any situation. Whether you’re exploring a dark cave or working on a late-night project, this flashlight provides the flexibility and brightness you need.

EDC flashlight

In addition to its powerful main light, the Wuben X2Pro also includes a versatile side light. This 400-lumen white light comes with a moonlight mode for softer illumination. For added functionality, you can choose optional RGB or UV lights, perfect for signaling and safety. The side light also features an adjustable 20-degree tilt, giving you even more control over your lighting. Imagine being able to adjust the angle of your light to read a map or signal for help without straining your wrist.

Battery life is crucial for any EDC flashlight, and the Wuben X2Pro doesn’t disappoint. It operates on replaceable AA batteries, allowing for extended runtime. The flashlight also supports Type-C charging and includes a charging indicator, so you always know when it’s time to recharge. This dual power option ensures that you are never caught off guard, whether you’re in the middle of a power outage or on a long camping trip.

If the Wuben X2Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Wuben X2Pro EDC flashlight project explore the promotional video below.

The Wuben X2Pro is packed with user-friendly features designed to make your life easier. The magnetic tail end allows for hands-free use, while the optional bike mount and ARC guide rail buckle make it easy to attach to your helmet. A back clip ensures you can easily attach the flashlight to your gear, and the slide to lock/unlock mechanism provides added security. Plus, with an IP68 rating, the Wuben X2Pro is waterproof, dustproof, and temperature resistant, making it reliable in extreme conditions. Imagine being able to rely on your flashlight in a torrential downpour or a dusty desert environment without any worries.

Compact and lightweight, the Wuben X2Pro is perfect for everyday carry. Its intuitive mechanical control with tactile feedback ensures easy operation, even in the most challenging environments. Built for reliability, this flashlight is designed to perform in extreme conditions, making it a dependable choice for any situation. Whether you’re a hiker, a first responder, or someone who simply values preparedness, this flashlight is designed to meet your needs.

With its high-end design and powerful functionality, the Wuben X2Pro EDC Flashlight is the ultimate lighting solution for a wide range of applications. Whether you’re navigating a dark trail, signaling for help, or simply need a reliable light source, the Wuben X2Pro has you covered. This flashlight is not just a tool; it’s a companion that ensures you are always prepared, no matter what life throws your way.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the EDC flashlight, jump over to the official Wuben X2Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

