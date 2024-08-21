LOOP GEAR SK05 pocket compact EDC flashlight

When it comes to everyday carry (EDC) essentials, the LOOP GEAR SK05 Series flashlights stand out as a catalyst. These compact yet powerful flashlights are designed to meet the needs of both personal and professional users, offering a blend of versatility, performance, and durability that is hard to match. Imagine having a flashlight that adapts to any situation you find yourself in.

The LOOP GEAR SK05 Series offers multiple lighting modes, including spotlight, floodlight, and sidelight with five modes and seven colors. Whether you’re navigating through a dark trail or need a soft light for reading, this flashlight has you covered. The lockout mode ensures that the flashlight won’t accidentally turn on in your pocket or bag, conserving battery life for when you really need it.

LOOP GEAR SK05

Limited early bird offers are now available for the original project from roughly $$49 or £$39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50%% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Takeaways Multiple lighting modes for various situations

Power bank capability with 8000 mAh capacity

Ergonomic and user-friendly design

High performance with a maximum beam range of 405 meters

Reliable battery and charging options

Durable with an IP68 waterproof rating

In today’s world, staying connected is crucial. The SK05 Pro model comes with an 8000 mAh capacity and 20W Type-C charging, doubling as a standby power bank. This means you can charge your devices on the go, making it an indispensable tool for outdoor adventures or emergency situations. Imagine being on a camping trip and your phone battery is running low; with the SK05 Pro, you can easily charge your device and stay connected with your loved ones or access important information online.

EDC Flashlight

The LOOP GEAR SK05 Series is designed with user comfort in mind. Its compact and ergonomic design ensures that it fits comfortably in your hand, while the one-fingertip control system makes it easy to switch between modes. The magnetic tail cap allows you to attach the flashlight to any metal surface, freeing up your hands for other tasks. Additionally, the robust stainless steel clip ensures that the flashlight stays securely attached to your belt or pocket. Picture yourself working on a car engine in the dark; the magnetic tail cap can hold the flashlight in place, providing you with ample light while keeping your hands free to work.

Performance is where the LOOP GEAR SK05 Series truly shines. The SK05 Pro model features a maximum beam range of 405 meters and a maximum output of 3060 lumens. This means you get a powerful, far-reaching light that can illuminate even the darkest environments. The fast spotlight and floodlight switching feature allows you to quickly adapt to changing lighting conditions, ensuring you always have the right amount of light. Whether you’re searching for something in a large, dark warehouse or need a wide beam to light up a campsite, this flashlight has you covered.

If the LOOP GEAR SK05 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the LOOP GEAR SK05 EDC flashlight project consider the promotional video below.

Never worry about running out of power with the LOOP GEAR SK05 Series. The flashlights feature fast battery replacement and parallel circuits for flexible power options. This ensures that you can quickly swap out batteries and continue using your flashlight without any downtime. Imagine being in a critical situation where you can’t afford to wait for a recharge; the ability to quickly replace the battery can be a lifesaver.

Durability is a key feature of the LOOP GEAR SK05 Series. With an IP68 waterproof rating, these flashlights are built to withstand harsh conditions, making them perfect for outdoor use. Whether you’re caught in a downpour or need to navigate through a dusty environment, you can rely on the SK05 Series to perform flawlessly. Think about those rugged outdoor adventures where you need reliable gear; the SK05 Series is built to endure the elements, ensuring you have light whenever and wherever you need it.

With the LOOP GEAR SK05 Series, you’re not just getting a flashlight; you’re investing in a versatile, high-performance tool that will serve you well in any situation. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a professional needing reliable equipment, or someone who values preparedness, the SK05 Series is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the EDC flashlight, jump over to the official LOOP GEAR SK05 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others inmay fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



