Brevix Aluminum USB-C rechargeable EDC flashlight

When darkness falls or the lights go out, having a reliable flashlight can be a lifesaver. The Brevix EDC Flashlight is a powerful tool that can light up your surroundings with an impressive 2400 lumens. It’s equipped with advanced SFT40-LED technology, which means it can slice through the night with a bright, clear beam.

This flashlight isn’t just about raw power; it’s also about versatility. It comes with a variety of lighting modes to fit any scenario you might encounter. Need a strong, focused beam? It’s got that. Prefer a softer light for reading maps or navigating a dimly lit path? It can do that too. And in case of an emergency, it offers both a strobe and an SOS signal to help you get the attention you need. This makes the Brevix EDC Flashlight a great companion for outdoor enthusiasts, emergency responders, or anyone who needs a reliable light source.

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates). Durability is another key feature of the Brevix EDC Flashlight. It’s crafted from 7075 aluminum, the same material used in the aerospace industry, which means it can take a beating and keep on shining. Plus, it’s rated IP68, so it’s fully protected against dust and water. Whether you’re caught in a rainstorm or you drop it in a puddle, this flashlight will keep working.

Aluminium EDC flashlight

The design of the Brevix EDC Flashlight is user-friendly. It has a textured grip to prevent it from slipping out of your hand and a shape that’s comfortable to hold. It also includes a two-way clip, which is incredibly handy. You can clip it to your belt, a backpack, or even the brim of a hat for hands-free lighting. This feature is especially useful when you need both hands to work or navigate tricky terrain.

When it comes to recharging, the Brevix EDC Flashlight is modern and efficient. It has a built-in USB-C port, which means you can charge it quickly and easily. The flashlight comes with a Panasonic 18650 3400mAh battery, which is known for its long life. This isn’t just good for keeping the light on longer; it’s also better for the environment because you can recharge it instead of throwing batteries away.

Assuming that the Brevix funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Brevix aluminium EDC flashlight project browse the promotional video below.

The Brevix EDC Flashlight is a solid choice for anyone in need of a strong, reliable light. It’s built to last, easy to use, and versatile enough to handle a wide range of situations. Whether you’re dealing with an emergency or just need some extra light on a camping trip, this flashlight is up to the task. It’s a tool that’s designed to be there for you, shining brightly and guiding you through the dark.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the aluminium EDC flashlight, jump over to the official Brevix crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

