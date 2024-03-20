Powerful 4000 lumen EDC flashlight with modular multifunctional design

The 30Pro is a multifunctional flashlight designed for a variety of uses, including outdoor activities and emergency situations. For instance you’re in the middle of nowhere, the sun has set, and the darkness is closing in. You reach for your trusty flashlight, but what if it could do more than just light your way? Enter the 30Pro modular EDC flashlight, a device that’s not just about seeing in the dark—it’s about conquering it. With a powerful 4000-lumen output, this flashlight cuts through the night like a knife through butter, ensuring that you’re never left in the shadows when you need visibility the most.

Now, you might be thinking that such a bright light must be bulky and cumbersome, but that’s where the 30Pro surprises you. It’s a mighty light in a surprisingly small package. At just over four ounces and with dimensions that make it no bigger than the palm of your hand, this flashlight won’t weigh you down or take up unnecessary space. It’s the perfect partner for your outdoor adventures or emergency kits, providing intense light without the extra weight.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $59 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. But what really sets the 30Pro apart is its ability to adapt to your needs. With a focus that’s adjustable and a zoom feature, you can tailor the beam to fit the task at hand. Whether you’re navigating a dark trail or need to focus on something far away, you have control over the light’s intensity and spread. It’s like having a spotlight and a floodlight all in one, ready to serve whatever purpose you require.

Versatility is the name of the game with the 30Pro. It’s not just a one-trick pony; it offers a variety of lighting modes to suit any situation. Need to light up a whole area? The diffusion cover spreads light in every direction. Working on something up close? There’s a setting for that too. And the color temperature is just right—it’s like having the sun in your pocket, making it easier on your eyes and helping you stay focused.

Safety is a top priority, and the 30Pro has features that could be lifesavers. If you’re in trouble, the SOS and flash modes can signal for help. And if you need to start a fire in a pinch, the built-in ignition function has you covered. It’s more than just a source of light—it’s a beacon of safety when you need it most.

If the 30Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the 30Pro EDC flashlight project watch the promotional video below.

But wait, there’s more. The 30Pro goes beyond what you’d expect from a flashlight. It comes with a safety hammer to break glass in emergencies, a magnetic base for hands-free use, and a yellow filter lens to improve visibility in fog or smoke. It’s a toolbox of features in a single, sleek device.

Durability is crucial for any outdoor gear, and the 30Pro is built to last. It can handle water splashes with its IPX4 waterproof rating and is tough enough to withstand drops and knocks, thanks to its sturdy aluminum alloy body. You can take it anywhere, in any weather, and trust that it will keep shining brightly.

And for those cold nights, the 30Pro has a unique feature that sets it apart from the rest—a heating element. Not only will it light your way, but it can also warm your hands, providing comfort when the temperature drops. It’s a thoughtful addition that makes this flashlight more than just a tool for seeing—it’s also about feeling warm and secure.

The 30Pro EDC flashlight is a comprehensive tool designed to enhance your preparedness and comfort in a wide range of scenarios. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors, dealing with a power outage, or facing an unexpected emergency, the 30Pro is equipped to light up your path and help you tackle any challenge. It’s not just a flashlight; it’s a companion that promises to be by your side, shining brightly and offering a helping hand whenever you need it.

