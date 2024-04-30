WUBEN E1 MagSafe EDC Phone flashlight

If you are searching for something a little more powerful than the standard flash light on your phone you might be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for the WUBEN E1 phone flashlight. Unlike the basic flashlight built into your phone, the WUBEN E1 EDC phone flashlight is a powerhouse of illumination, shining brightly with an impressive 300 lumens of light output. This means that you’ll never be left in the dark, whether you’re trying to navigate a poorly lit path or searching for something in the depths of your backpack.

The flashlight’s MagSafe compatibility is a game-changer, allowing it to snap securely onto your phone without any hassle. No more fumbling with awkward attachments or worrying about the flashlight falling off at the slightest bump. With the WUBEN E1, you can enjoy a seamless, hands-free lighting experience that won’t interfere with your phone’s functionality. Whether you’re caught in a blackout at home or need an extra burst of light for a late-night selfie, this versatile flashlight is designed to be your go-to solution.

WUBEN E1

But the WUBEN E1 isn’t just about raw power; it’s about precision and versatility too. With three distinct color temperature settings and stepless dimming, you have complete control over the quality and intensity of the light. Need a warm, cozy glow for reading in bed? Simply adjust the settings to create the perfect ambiance. Working on a craft project that requires cool, white light for better visibility? The WUBEN E1 has you covered. And with a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 90, you can trust that colors will be rendered accurately and vividly, making it an essential tool for photographers, artists, and anyone who values color fidelity.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the different project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the WUBEN E1 is its portability. Designed with everyday carry in mind, this thin and lightweight flashlight slips effortlessly into your pocket or purse, ensuring that you always have a reliable source of light at your fingertips. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend adventure or simply running errands around town, the WUBEN E1 is the perfect companion. And if you find yourself needing to watch a video or make a video call on the go, the flashlight doubles as a handy phone stand, allowing you to go hands-free with ease.

Phone EDC Flashlight

For iPhone photographers and videographers, the WUBEN E1 is an excellent lighting accessory . Equipped with 28 high-quality LED bulbs, it provides a soft, flattering light that enhances the quality of your photos and videos. Say goodbye to harsh shadows and unflattering lighting that can ruin an otherwise perfect shot. With the WUBEN E1, you can achieve professional-grade results, even in low-light conditions. The flashlight’s adjustable settings allow you to fine-tune the light to suit your specific needs, whether you’re shooting portraits, products, or landscapes.

In a world where good lighting can make all the difference, the WUBEN E1 stands out as the ultimate EDC flashlight. Whether you’re a professional on the go, a passionate hobbyist, or simply someone who appreciates the importance of reliable, high-quality light, this innovative tool is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. With its impressive brightness, versatile settings, and portable design, the WUBEN E1 is more than just a flashlight; it’s a lifesaver, a creative companion, and a trusted friend all rolled into one.

If the WUBEN E1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the WUBEN E1 phone EDC flashlight project scan the promotional video below.

MagSafe Phone Torch

So why settle for the limitations of your phone’s flashlight or the inconsistency of subpar lighting solutions? Embrace the brilliance of the WUBEN E1 and experience the difference that professional-grade lighting can make in your everyday life. Whether you’re navigating the darkness, capturing unforgettable moments, or simply seeking to illuminate your world with confidence, the WUBEN E1 is the ultimate EDC flashlight that belongs in your pocket. Light up your life, enhance your photos, and never be left in the dark again with this indispensable tool by your side.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the phone EDC flashlight, jump over to the official WUBEN E1 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



