MiCoin Titanium tiny rechargeable EDC flashlight $59

MiCoin offers an easy way to have a powerful light source in your pocket everyday. Ready to illuminate your path whenever you need it. The MiCoin Titanium Flashlight is a game-changer in the world of EDC flashlights. Crafted from durable Gr5 titanium, this coin-sized flashlight is designed to be your reliable companion in any situation, whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or navigating through a power outage at home.

When it comes to durability, the MiCoin Titanium Flashlight stands out. Made from Gr5 titanium, this flashlight is not only lightweight but also incredibly robust. Its CNC machined body ensures precision and resilience, making it drop-resistant and crush-proof. You can trust this flashlight to withstand harsh conditions and physical impacts without breaking a sweat. Imagine dropping it on a rocky trail or accidentally stepping on it; the MiCoin Titanium Flashlight will remain unscathed, ready to serve you again.

Titanium EDC Flashlight

Don’t let its small size fool you. The MiCoin Titanium Flashlight packs a punch with its powerful LED light that delivers an impressive 300 lumens. With five integrated lighting modes—Low, Medium, High, Ultra-high, and Strobe—you can easily adjust the brightness to suit your needs. The flashlight also boasts a 32-meter beam range, ensuring you can see clearly even in the darkest environments. Plus, the tritium slots enhance visibility in low light, making it easy to locate your flashlight when you need it most. Whether you’re setting up camp in the wilderness or searching for something in a dark attic, this flashlight has got you covered.

The MiCoin Titanium Flashlight is designed with portability in mind. Its coin-sized, lightweight design makes it easy to carry around. The keychain hole allows you to attach it to your keys, backpack, or even wear it as a necklace pendant. Its unique, eye-catching appearance and large, easy-to-press button make it both functional and stylish. Imagine the convenience of having a powerful light source that you can easily attach to your everyday items, ensuring you’re never left in the dark.

If the MiCoin campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the MiCoin tiny keychain EDC flashlight project observe the promotional video below.

Worried about using your flashlight in wet conditions? The MiCoin Titanium Flashlight has an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning it can be submerged underwater for up to 5 minutes without any issues. Whether you’re caught in a rainstorm or need to use it underwater, this flashlight has got you covered. Picture yourself on a kayaking trip or caught in an unexpected downpour; you can rely on the MiCoin Titanium Flashlight to perform flawlessly.

Say goodbye to disposable batteries. The MiCoin Titanium Flashlight features a rechargeable 501015 Li-Ion battery that offers up to 5 hours of runtime. The USB Type-C charging port ensures fast and convenient charging, taking only 35-60 minutes depending on your charger. The red/green LED indicator lets you know the charging status at a glance. Imagine the convenience of quickly recharging your flashlight and knowing exactly when it’s ready for use, eliminating the hassle of constantly replacing batteries.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or someone who likes to be prepared for emergencies, the MiCoin Titanium Flashlight is perfect for you. Its multiple carrying options and versatile lighting modes make it suitable for a wide range of applications, from outdoor adventures to everyday carry (EDC). Imagine the peace of mind knowing you have a reliable light source that can adapt to any situation, whether you’re hiking, camping, or simply navigating through a dark parking lot.

Illuminate your world with the MiCoin Titanium Flashlight and experience the perfect blend of power, durability, and portability. This flashlight is not just a tool; it’s a dependable companion that ensures you’re never left in the dark, no matter where life takes you.

