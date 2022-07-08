Wondershare Filmora Review- Is it the best video editing app for YouTube?

Introduction

For many, YouTube is one of the most interesting and fun platforms to try out, with high engagement potential. It is suitable for regular users viewing different content and even posting personal vlogs. Businesses can use the platform to promote their products, show tutorials, and increase their follower base. Here, using the best editing software for YouTube is important.

If you are looking for the best software for that, Wondershare Filmora is a suitable choice to try. For a clearer understanding of its uses, I tried out this application. Here is an overall review of the experience compared to other alternatives I have used.

Filmora- an Overview

As one of the best vlog editing apps with a wide-scale feature list, Filmora arms with drag and drop function, which makes it easier for users to edit multiple videos quickly.

Filmora video editor offers a wide range of options in terms of the available effects and filters library and also includes a user-friendly Stock library with pre-set options. It is easy to choose output formats during the final delivery with this best video editing software for YouTube, including audio formats.

Pros

The output quality of videos can extend to high 4K quality.

You can access a wide range of pre-set Stock Media for HD-quality images, GIFs, stickers, etc.

The interface is intuitive and suitable for both professional-level and beginner users.

The Effects library has a wide range of modern effects, like Newblue FX, FilmStock, Boris FX, etc.

You can mask specific project zones or the full-screen video.

Analyze the soundtrack you add to your project files afterward to check if they align scene-by-scene.

Utilize the Instant Mode function to prepare automated video templates to handle instantaneous editing.

Use the Speed Ramping feature to adjust the video playback speed to high and low rates.

Cons

Open FX plugins are available for paid users mainly.

Watermark is visible on files created with the free trial version.

Free users do not get access to advanced features like speed ramping.

Key Features of Filmora

Wondershare Filmora comes with a wide range of standard and advanced features catering to different parts of a user’s needs. After trying them out while creating a real project, here’s what the experience was like.

User interface

The interface of this best editing software for youtube and other video sharing/streaming platforms has a simple interface. You can use advanced functions like Instant Mode, Create Academy, etc., from the software’s home page. You can find previous projects easily through the Local Project, Cloud Project, and Instant Project tabs.

Import/export

You can import directly from the phone or camera, media files/folder, or Auto Beat Sync-centric files. There are multiple supported audio/video formats allowed for import and export on this software, compared to others in the market. Some varieties are available for Mac and Windows-based users on this front.

Stock Media

You would get a wide selection of stock images, videos, and sound clips from Stock Media. We found this extremely helpful during the editing process and a wide range to choose from. Connected providers include Giphy, Unsplash, Pexels, and previously downloaded files.

Audio

The Audio editing features on Filmora are diverse and user-friendly. You can find clips from sections like Sound effects, AI-based music, and other genre-specific sections.

Other advanced audio-based editing features include an audio visualizer, auto-synchronization, and TTS/STT support. With features like Audio Ducking, you can find background sound and lower it for the voiceover to sound clearer.

Titles/Text

Various text-based features are available, all under the Title Tab. Choose between styles and effects, and add customized text to the section. Insert them at different parts of the video.

Effects

The Effects library in Filmora is diverse, with a wide range of effect and filter choices. Many of the advanced options are available through APIs and plugins that the software supports.

The top choices we found unique and high-quality are Newblue FX and Boris FX. Other editing functions like Green Screen allow editors to remove the background and insert other videos for an immersive effect.

Instant Mode

With Instant Mode, you can access more than 115 pre-set video templates that you can use to create quick video projects. They come in different themes and formats, like slideshow, vlogs, travel, etc. The AI algorithm in this would evaluate the video you add to find any specific highlights for the best result.

AI Portrait

With AI Portrait, you can easily remove a character’s background with strong accuracy. Around 70 and more sticker and AI portrait effects are present on Filmora. Artificial Intelligence detects the face in videos and instantly adds AR-based stickers. You can add different portrait styles in the video to enhance the visuals.

How to use Filmora to create/edit a video?

It is simple to utilize Filmora to create high-quality video projects with stunning aesthetics, additional sound effects, and attractive filters. The process of doing it is simple, and understanding it is simple from the beginning itself. Here are the steps I took to create a video while trying the software on my Windows 11 (64-bit) laptop.

Step 1: Launch Filmora after completing the downloading and installation process.

Step 2: Log in to your account and click the “New Project” button on the home screen.

Step 3: Press your cursor on the “Click here to import media” option.

Step 4: After the media is added from the device, you can click on “Import media” to include another video.

Step 5: Then, you should hold and drag the video to the timeline at the bottom of the editor.

Step 6: Add customizations to the video from the top left side of the screen, like Effects, Titles, Audio, etc.

Step 7: Click on the Export button. If you want to export the video directly to YouTube, click on the YouTube tab and log in to your account.

Make export choices as per the fields provided.

To save the new project file you created, open the Local tab instead. Rename the file, choose specific formatting preferences, and the file-saving location. Then, press the “Export” button. It’s done now!

Specifications of Filmora software

Compatible OS: Mac, Windows 11/10/8.1/7

Price: Monthly- USD 13.99, Perpetual- USD 49.99, Annual- USD 79.99

How to Download/Acquire: Website, Microsoft Store, Mac App Store

Size: Available 10 GB of space in the disk

RAM requirement: 8 GM of RAM for Mac, 4 GM of RAM for Windows (8 GB for 4K/HD videos)

Free Trial: Available

Conclusion

Indeed, Filmora comes with superior-level functions, a rich set of features, and a highly user-friendly structure. All beginner-level users to long-time video editing professionals can utilize the app with stunning results. The features and tools were easy to use on this software. The cost may be high for some, but with the variety of benefits it offers, that is suitable.

Try it out for your video editing needs, and let us know your own experience with it.

