Withings adds new Sleep Diary to its sleep pattern monitoring mat

Withings has this month announced the addition of a new feature to its sleep monitoring mat in the form of a diary allowing you to quickly see your sleep patterns. Using the companion application the new Sleep Diary feature allows users to use their own observations along with biometric data collected by the mat. This is then revealed on a new dashboard that shows your sleep patterns and data over time. Reports can be exported as PDFs and shared with doctors if needed says Withings.

The new Sleep Diary has been developed with the help of sleep physicians and is based on medical questionnaires such as the Epworth Sleepiness Scale and the STOP-Bang Questionnaire.

Sleep monitoring

“Withings Sleep offers sleep cycles analysis (deep, light and REM), heart rate tracking and snore detection. Easy one-time setup and automatic sync to the Health Mate app via Wi-Fi. Also features IFTTT integration for scenarios such as dimming lights when you go to bed, or turning up your thermostat when you get up.”

“For the first time, a home sleep sensor provides lab-precise metrics along with the benefit of convenience—there is nothing to wear thanks to an unobtrusive mat designed for one-time setup under the mattress. Sleep Analyzer contains the world’s most advanced sensors and technology to analyze your sleep and detect sleep apnea, a highly prevalent and underdiagnosed disease. With precise & easy-to-understand insights in the Health Mate app, anyone can discover how to achieve better sleep quality for better health.”

Source : Withings : Verge

