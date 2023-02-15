The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 tested by Digital Foundry

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series gamers might be interested in a new video rolled out this week by the team at Digital Foundry which looks at the latest patch to be rolled out for the Witcher 3 game. Testing the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S the team have found that the new patch provides enhanced ray tracing effects but 60 frames per second gameplay suffers a little on consoles. Check out the full testing video below to learn more about what you can expect and what certain issues still remain.

The Witcher 3 next generation update for the latest generation of gaming consoles in the form of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S was rolled out in December 2022 and this latest patch looks to correct a few issues as well as add further enhancements. The original update brought with it faster loading times on console, vastly improved level of detail, a range of community created mods, brand new mods developed for this edition of the game and real time ray tracing.

Witcher 3 Patch 4.01

“An all-in-one look at the latest patch 4.01 for The Witcher 3, where RTXGI optimizations promise to improve the frame-rate on console and PC. However, certain issues remain – like the shader compilation stutters on PC – while PS5 and Series X’s 60fps performance mode takes a step back.”

Source : Digital Foundry





