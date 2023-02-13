Wanted Dead launches tomorrow on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Gamers patiently waiting for the official launch of the new hybrid slasher, shooter, Wanted Dead game on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Will be pleased to know the day has nearly arrived and the game will unlock in approximately 19 hours time. Officially launching on February 14, 2023. From the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. “The game follows a week in life of the Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy“.

Players take on the role of Lt. Hannah Stone, a hardboiled Hong Kong cop, and plow through mercenaries, gang members and private military contractors in a spectacular cyberpunk adventure. Check out the gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and game mechanics.

Hack-n-slash melee combat: Use a wide variety of deadly moves and dozens of unique finishers to slice and dice

Third-person shooter: Battle indoors and outdoors using a curated selection of projectile weapons – assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs and grenade launchers

Brutal finishers: over 50 unique finishing moves

Cyberpunk: a crazy mix of advanced weaponry and lo-tech 90s retro futurism

Gripping storyline: The Zombie unit uncovers a major corporate conspiracy in a dystopian version of Hong Kong

Truly hardcore experience: the fights are not going to be easy, steel your resolve and use everything around you as you battle through hordes of mercenaries, synthetics and private security forces.

Beat ’em up the old school way: Take down enemies to proceed further, revive the nostalgia in a modern twist on the established genre

A love letter to the sixth generation of consoles.

“Developed by Japanese studio Soleil and featuring talent that created Ninja Gaiden, Wanted: Dead carries that series’ hardcore DNA with intelligent enemies pushing you to master the game’s systems. Utilizing a blend of melee sword combat, exciting gunplay and a unique limb severing mechanic that changes enemy attack patterns, Wanted: Dead forces players to learn how to use combos, parries and other tools to full effect. The reward will be aesthetically pleasing bouts of blood and violence and the sense of satisfaction that comes with becoming a flawless fighting machine.”

“In Wanted: Dead, players take on the role of Lt. Hannah Stone, stepping into a dark and dangerous vision of cyberpunk Hong Kong as leader of the “Zombie Squad”, an elite team who works outside the purview of the traditional police force. You’ll have to master Stone’s arsenal of fighting skills and issue orders to her teammates if you’re to uncover a shadowy corporate conspiracy and cut it off at the knees.”

