Cherry KW X ULP ultra slim wireless mechanical keyboard

Keyboard manufacturer Cherry has announced a new addition to their range of keyboards equipped with ultralow profile switches in the form of the KW X ULP. A wireless mechanical keyboard that is now available to purchase price to $250 from online retailers such as Amazon and other Cherry partners worldwide. The true mechanical keyboard features an ultra slim form factor and thanks to the inclusion of MX Ultra Low Profile switches manufactured in Germany the keyboard can provide users with a 50 million strokes per key usage.

“At the heart of the remarkably slim KW X ULP are CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile switches. This specially developed switch type has a height of just 3.5 millimetres, which is 70 percent less than standard MX switches, and thus facilitates keyboards that offer the full mechanical typing feel despite their ultra-slim form factor. Additionally, the discreet cupping of the polycarbonate keycaps offers optimal grip.”

“Users can easily switch between the different connection modes by pressing F1-F4 – colour LEDs indicate which device is currently active. The same goes for all LOCK keys, the Windows key and the FN key, which also indicate their status with integrated LEDs. The keyboard’s backlight can be adjusted in ten levels or turned off completely, while the RGB LED in the CHERRY key indicates the battery status during charging. The Windows keys can be disabled at the push of a button, for example for gaming sessions.”

“Durability and resilience are the hallmarks of the KW X ULP mechanical keyboard. Three slip-resistant feet provide stability. The abrasion-resistant key button labels defy any continuous use. The powerful rechargeable battery is perfectly suited for longer use as well. Depending on the mode of operation and the selected illumination, users can work in cordless mode for several weeks. The high-quality CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile switches also guarantee up to 50 million actuations per button and thus offer a very high durability.”

Source : Cherry





