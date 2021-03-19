Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile key switches unveiled

Mechanical keyboard switch manufacturer Cherry has this week unveiled a new addition to its range of keyboard switches, introducing the new Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Key Switches, offering a completely new switch design with Gold Crosspoint technology. The new low profile keyboard switches have a height of just 3.5 millimeters and feature a tactile switching characteristic and also generates acoustic feedback in the form of an audible click.

“To achieve this extremely thin form factor, the CHERRY engineers had to come up with a completely new switch design that deviates from the previous MX construction. Accordingly, the CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile lacks the traditional housing and plunger components. Instead, it relies on a two-piece keycap mount made of stainless steel, which is preloaded via a spring and is an element of the mechanics. This implementation allows for an extremely precise actuation. Significantly responsible for this and a decisive quality feature of every MX switch is the gold crosspoint contact system, which was specially developed for this switch. Other components of the CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile include two translucent polymer components and the metal base frame.”

“The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile is the first mechanical SMD switch from CHERRY MX that can be soldered directly onto the PCB thanks to dedicated connection pads. This space-saving solution allows for seamless integration into particularly flat and slim keyboards for notebooks as well as desktop applications, as the components can be placed on only one side of the PCB. In addition, this type of assembly process allows manufacturers to increase production efficiency by enabling automation.”

Source : Cherry

