Save a fortune on batteries with the USB rechargeable battery range

If you spend a large portion of your hard earned cash on disposable batteries you may be interested in a new rechargeable battery that is fitted with a USB-C charging port. Enabling you to quickly recharge a range of different batteries using a spare USB port on a power bank, computer or battery pack.

The iangelapower USB rechargeable lithium polymer batteries range is capable of providing 1.5V via 1920mAh, and takes only 1.5 hours to fully charge from flat. The USB-C port can be used for both charging and recharging when flat and each battery can be reused over 1,000 times saving you a fortune on standard batteries. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $36 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

Rechargeable battery with USB-C port

“In addition to saving money, replacing traditional disposable batteries with rechargeable ones can reduce environmental impact. The vast majority of disposable batteries end up in landfills, where they contaminate the environment with highly toxic heavy metals and contribute a significant amount of waste per year. You can use iangelapower rechargeable batteries anytime, anywhere for your convenience. This also keeps you from frequent visits to battery shops and changing batteries all the time.”

Assuming that the Iangelapower funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Iangelapower USB rechargeable battery project review the promotional video below.

“Disposable batteries can be a financial burden without you even knowing it, costing you tens of thousands of dollars a year. The use of rechargeable batteries saves a considerable amount of money. Lithium CR123A batteries are featured with low-temperature resistance which is particularly useful in outdoor environments for equipment like flashlights. Even under cold conditions, CR123A still provides excellent discharge performance.”

“iangelapower rechargeable batteries give you the convenience to just sit back and relax while you wait for your devices to be fully charged. Fully charged Li-ion batteries stored at room temperature for one month show a self-discharge rate of about 10%, which is much lower than that of Ni-Cd batteries.

The battery life is dependent not only on the capacity but also on the discharge capacity; iangelapower CR123A has a high energy density and can gradually reduce its discharge voltage as the depth of discharge increases. The iangelapower battery provides an unrivaled experience of constant voltage output, easy recycling, fast and convenient charging, and strong power, making it an excellent choice for everyday use.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the USB rechargeable battery, jump over to the official Iangelapower crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

