Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard, a powerful faction full of dreams

A beautiful love story, two beautiful butterflies flying together. Just like the extremely dreamy and imaginative Kemove K68 Angel | Demon mechanical keyboard, the two pure appearances are elegant black and simple white, but they also bring countless surprises.

This Kemove K68 – 65% layout wireless mechanical keyboard has been sought after by mechanical keyboard geeks and the attention of many netizens since it was sold. Regarding the Kemove K68 Angel | Demon mechanical keyboard, a video on the YouTube channel shows the specifications of this keyboard very well. If you happen to want to change to a new mechanical keyboard, then I suggest you take a look.

Although the Kemove K68 Angel | Demon mechanical keyboard is not cheap, it is indeed more affordable than the same price. The price of only 89$ is very competitive in the market. Let us savor its extraordinary place together.

First off it’s a good sized, very accessible mechanical keyboard with a 68-key-65% layout, and the 65% layout strikes a nice balance between gaming and productivity, which is what’s popular among new keyboards today A key reason.

Kemove K68 powerful detail processing

Kemove K68 Angel | Demon mechanical keyboard is equipped with ultra-thin two-color PBT keycaps with excellent oil resistance. The overall arc layout of the keycaps can perfectly fit the normal typing posture of the human body.

Kemove K68 specially adopts a new generation of independent molded four-short and one-long standard steel satellite shaft, which brings a full sense of thickness, solid sound, and stable input experience. At the same time, Kemove K68 also adds noise-absorbing silicone pads between the positioning board and the PCBA board, and between the PCBA board and the bottom cover, which can effectively eliminate other noises other than the key switch when hitting the keycap. Great attention has been paid to the exterior and interior details.

At the same time, it also supports hot swapping and key switch customization. Using the included tool, you can simply unplug one switch and press the other into place. You don’t even need to unplug the keyboard. This is a great feature, because it allows you to customize the keycaps to make your keyboard look cooler or cuter. Personalized key switch customization allows users to change linear switches or paragraph switches with suitable styles at any time according to their needs, such as: red switches with fast response and smooth input; or brown switches with low sound and moderate paragraph feedback to further improve typing experience.

Performance of Kemove K68

If you feel that the improvement of the typing experience is not enough for high-intensity work, then you will love the Kemove K68 Angel | Demon mechanical keyboard’s ability to multi-task across multiple devices. While Kemove K68 supports 3-mode connection, it also allows you to connect up to 3 devices wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.1 or 2.4G. With a simple press of FN+X or Z or C, you can seamlessly multitask on your laptop, tablet and phone. And it’s fully compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux. Alternatively, you can connect using the included USB Type-C cable. All your devices are under your control. Just note that for MAC and iOS, only partial compatibility can be achieved now.

In addition, the Kemove K68 Angel | Demon mechanical keyboard has brought more surprises for those who pursue freedom. K68 is also equipped with more than 19 kinds of backlight and 5 kinds of surround light stripe effects to create an immersive desktop atmosphere, and you can also set the color and rhythm through Kemove Control Hub. Your gaming experience will also become cooler and smoother; when you freely set the combination of keys through custom macros, or remap each key according to your operating habits, your work efficiency will also be improved to a certain extent.

Specifications and parameters

Of course, if you want to have a more comprehensive understanding of Kemove K68, please see its product specifications:

Size: 11.61X5.12X1.18inch /295X130X30mm

Weight: 6.82 lbs/647 g

Layout: 68 keys, 65%

Backlight: 19 RGB backlights + 5 surround RGB light bars

Connection method: 2.4G/Bluetooth 5.1/TYPE-C wired

Keyboard rollover: full key (NKRO) 100% anti-ghosting

Battery capacity: 3,000MAH rechargeable Li-ion polymer

USB cable: 1.5M TYPE-C double plug charging cable

Satellite axis: a new generation of independent mold-opening standard steel plate satellite axis (four short and one long)

Circuit board: 1.6MM double-layer thickened PCB

Plate: 1.6MM double-sided thickened PCB board

Packing: Noise-absorbing silicone pad

Special technology: anti-static technology

In summary, the Kemove K68 Angel | Demon mechanical keyboard is a product inspired by a love story. It not only understands the trend of mechanical keyboard users for keyboard layouts, but also has demanding requirements for product details and quality. If you find that you have fallen in love with Kemove K68, why not continue to understand and purchase through the following links:

