Mad Catz has introduced their latest wireless gaming mouse the Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS equipped with a 16K Optical Sensor and 14 programmable buttons using the Mad Catz software. Allowing you to set-up various advanced hotkeys and macros on each of 14 buttons onto 4 on-board profiles and hyper-responsive 2 ms DAKOTA mechanical switces. While the unique barrel scroll design on the R.A.T. DWS makes everything easier for gamers. By sliding the scroll to select different weapons under different situations. The Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS will be shipping from early February 2021 although no details on pricing has been announced as yet.

“R.A.T. DWS is a triumphant return of the beloved Mad Catz R.A.T. wireless mouse. The additional and adjustable accessories fit different grip styles under every battle situation and are coupled with a dual-mode wireless connection that gives you the most convenient technique in gameplay. Equipped with the hyper-responsive 60M DAKOTA™ mechanical switch and the 16K high-end sensor, R.A.T. DWS achieves the ultimate performance, tracking ability, and longevity which other gaming mice can’t compete with.”

“R.A.T. DWS is one of the most customizable wireless gaming mice in the market. Moreover, the additional modular accessories make every game easier to maneuver. Its adjustable palm rest and swappable pinkie rests can fit into every size of hands and accommodate all grip styles. These two sets of pinkie rests enhance the grip friction and prevent you from having discomfort from long hours of play. With the Mad Catz software, you can set up various advanced hotkeys and macros on each of the 14 buttons onto 4 on-board profiles by which every magic spell or melee skill can be mastered in the fight.”

Features of the new Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse :

– Highly-customized accessories

– Mad Catz DAKOTA™ Switch – 2ms response time and 60M clicks

– 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

– Up to 300 hours of optimized battery life

– 16000 DPI PAW3335DB optical sensor

Source : Mad Catz

Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS wireless gaming mouse

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals