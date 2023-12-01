Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller with color display

Turtle Beach has this week announced the launch of its new Stealth Ultra wireless controller for Xbox and PC. This innovative controller is a first-of-its-kind from Turtle Beach and features, precision-crafted components, and a wealth of customization options that can be monitored on the integrated display and ergonomics tailored for Xbox and PC gamers.

Stealth Ultra wireless controller

One of the Stealth Ultra’s standout features is its proprietary low-latency wireless connectivity. This technology ensures a seamless connection to Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and also includes Bluetooth for gaming on supported Smart TVs and Android mobile devices. The result is a smooth, uninterrupted gaming experience across multiple platforms.

AntiDrift thumbsticks

The Stealth Ultra also boasts tactile microswitches for rapid, reliable responses, and AntiDrift thumbsticks for precise control. These features, coupled with adjustable short and long-pull triggers, offer gamers an extra edge in fast-paced gaming scenarios. The controller’s premium build quality, soft-touch finishes, ergonomic shape, and micro-cooling channels further contribute to a comfortable and immersive gaming experience.

Connected Command Display

A unique feature of the Stealth Ultra is its full-color Connected Command Display. This innovative display allows gamers to customize various settings, including RGB lighting, game and chat audio settings, thumbstick sensitivity, and mappable buttons. The Connected Command Display also shows social media notifications from the user’s phone on the controller’s dashboard, enabling gamers to stay connected without pausing their gaming session.

30 hours of gameplay

The Stealth Ultra is designed to last, with adjustable power modes that can provide up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. The controller also includes a low-profile, high-speed charging dock for convenient recharging. Furthermore, the Stealth Ultra comes with a hardshell travel case for secure storage and charging, ensuring your controller is always ready for the next gaming session.

Enhanced audio

The Stealth Ultra also stands out with its enhanced audio features for wired gaming headsets. These exclusive Turtle Beach-only audio features, combined with the controller’s dual-rumble motors in the handles and triggers, provide immersive vibration feedback for a truly engaging gaming experience.

For gamers who desire a personalized gaming experience, the Stealth Ultra provides on-the-fly adjustments for 10 on-board profiles for different game genres or character loadouts. These settings and customization options can be updated and adjusted through the Control Center 2 companion app available on Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS mobile devices.

Pricing and availability

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller is priced at $199.99 MSRP and will be available for purchase from December 15, 2023. This innovative controller, with its premium features and extensive customization options, is set to redefine the gaming experience for Xbox and PC gamers.



