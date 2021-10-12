ChargeLabs multifunctional wireless charging station for all your devices

If you are looking to replace all your charges with one hand the device, you may be interested in the ChargeLabs multifunctional wireless charging station designed to charge your phone, watch, earbuds and more. Designed to replace 12 different charges the ChargeLabs offers a convenient desktop modular charger to help keep your gadgets charged and ready to use whenever needed.

ChargeLabs wireless charging station charges the following:

– USB-C Port Up to 80W Max – right side – (MacBook Computer)

– USB-C Port Up to 20W Max – left side – (iPad)

– Magnetic Port Up to 15W Max – bottom rear to charge – (Reactor Battery Pack)

– Wireless Magnetic Up to 5W Max – top for – (Apple Watch)

– Magnetic Port Up to 5W Max – bottom front to charge – (Apple AirPods)

– MagSafe Wireless Up to 15W Max – front to charge (iPhone 12/13)

“Driven by a unique set of core values, ChargeLabs fosters an environment surrounding innovative professionals with shared goals to boldly disrupt and revolutionize the wireless charging industry. ChargeLabs was founded to simplify life for everyone, from the everyday business professionals to the average multi-device aficionado.”

Assuming that the ChargeLabs funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the ChargeLabs charging station project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $189 or £139 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Macbook. iPad. AirPods. Apple Watch. iPhone. Android phone. Wireless Charging. Multiple devices. Even your external battery. Yes, that’s a Macbook Pro, an iPad Pro, an iPhone, a Battery Pack, and an Apple Watch.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the charging station, jump over to the official ChargeLabs crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

