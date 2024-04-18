Minisforum V3 AMD Windows 11 tablet performance tested

The Minisforum V3 is a Windows tablet powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, featuring 8 Zen 4 cores and 16 threads, with RDNA 3 graphics. It is praised as one of the best Windows tablets, offering high performance and gaming capabilities. The tablet includes a 14-inch 2560×1600 IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. It comes with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, an M.2 2280 SSD with up to 2TB capacity, and runs Windows 11 Pro.

The device also features a quad-speaker setup, a 50.8Wh battery with 65W fast charging, and various accessories such as a detachable keyboard, a magnetically detachable rear stand, and an active pen. The Minisforum V3 is a remarkable Windows tablet that seamlessly combines high-performance gaming capabilities with professional-level productivity features. This powerful device is designed to cater to the needs of both gaming enthusiasts and working professionals who demand the best from their technology.

The Minisforum V3 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, a cutting-edge powerhouse that boasts 8 Zen 4 cores and 16 threads. This exceptional processor is engineered to handle even the most demanding applications and multitasking scenarios with ease, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.

The tablet’s gaming prowess is further enhanced by the inclusion of RDNA 3 graphics, which deliver stunning visuals and immersive gameplay that rivals many desktop gaming setups. Whether you’re exploring vast open worlds or engaging in fast-paced multiplayer battles, the Minisforum V3 is ready to keep up with your gaming needs. Check out the hands-on review currently published by ETA Prime to learn more about the Minisforum V3 Windows Tablet.

Windows Gaming Tablet

The Minisforum V3 features a breathtaking 14-inch IPS display with a crisp 2560×1600 resolution, ensuring that every image and video is rendered in sharp detail and vibrant colors. Gamers will be particularly thrilled by the display’s 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support, which work together to provide incredibly smooth motion and eliminate screen tearing, allowing for a truly immersive gaming experience.

165Hz refresh rate for smooth, fluid gameplay

FreeSync support to eliminate screen tearing

2560×1600 resolution for sharp, detailed visuals

Ample Memory and Storage

The Minisforum V3 comes equipped with an impressive 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, ensuring lightning-fast data retrieval and smooth multitasking performance. With up to 2TB of M.2 2280 SSD storage, you’ll have plenty of space to store your extensive game library, professional files, and multimedia content without worrying about running out of room.

The tablet comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, providing a user-friendly and versatile operating system that is both secure and optimized for productivity. Whether you’re working on complex projects or simply browsing the web, the Minisforum V3 offers a seamless and efficient computing experience.

Immersive Audio and Long-Lasting Battery

The Minisforum V3 boasts a quad-speaker setup that delivers rich, immersive sound, enhancing your gaming sessions and media consumption. You’ll be able to hear every detail, from the subtle footsteps of enemies in games to the crisp dialogue in your favorite movies and TV shows.

With a robust 50.8Wh battery, the tablet offers long-lasting power to keep you gaming or working for extended periods without interruption. When it’s time to recharge, the 65W fast charging feature ensures that downtime is kept to a minimum, allowing you to quickly get back to your gaming or work sessions.

Versatile Accessories and Customization

The Minisforum V3 comes with a range of accessories that enhance its versatility and functionality. The detachable keyboard, magnetic rear stand, and active pen provide the flexibility to seamlessly switch between gaming and work modes, allowing you to tackle a wide array of tasks with ease. Whether you’re drafting documents, sketching designs, or enjoying your favorite games, the Minisforum V3 has you covered.

Users can also customize the tablet’s performance profiles to suit their specific needs, balancing power consumption with performance. This allows you to optimize battery life for extended use or unleash the full potential of the hardware for intensive gaming sessions. The tablet’s advanced cooling system, which features four heat pipes and dual fans, ensures that the device remains cool and stable even during the most demanding tasks.



